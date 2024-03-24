Fuel Pump Motor Part Recall – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR

Fuel Pump Motor Part Recall – Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India, the leading auto manufacturer (by leaps and bounds) here has announced a recall. The voluntary recall is for specific models. Among these are 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 units of the WagonR.

All affected cars were manufactured between July 3, 2019, and November 1, 2019. The recall is prompted by a suspected defect in the Fuel Pump Motor component. This could lead to potential engine stalling and starting issues.

Fuel Pump Motor Part Recall – Engine Stall Risks, Starting Issues

The suspected defect in the Fuel Pump Motor in rare cases could have critical outcomes, which obviously cannot be overlooked. Potential engine stalling poses significant risks to vehicle safety and customer safety. Recognising the importance of addressing this issue promptly, initial communication is now in place.

Affected owners of the Baleno and WagonR models can expect to receive communication from Maruti Suzuki’s authorised dealer workshops. These workshops will facilitate the free replacement of the defective Fuel Pump Motor part. Maruti Suzuki assures affected customers that the replacement process will be completed in due course, prioritising their safety and convenience.

Proactive Measures: Maruti Suzuki’s Call to Action (CTA)

The recall process is an important and unwavering commitment to automotive safety and quality assurance. By addressing the suspected defect and providing free replacements, identified issues are nipped at the bud. As it stands, a voluntary recall also helps uphold brand reputation for excellence in customer service and product reliability.

For affected vehicle owners, there’s nothing they need to do differently. Except that it is crucial to respond promptly to communication from Maruti Suzuki’s authorised dealer workshops. Following the provided instructions and availing of the free replacement will ensure the continued safe operation of their vehicles.

Communication Protocols

As a ground rule, all vehicle owners need to stay informed about preventive measures and ongoing maintenance for vehicle safety. Owners are encouraged to stay informed about potential issues and to proactively address any concerns with their vehicles.

As a responsible automotive manufacturer, brands must remain committed to transparency and communication throughout the recall process. Customers need to be able to rely on a company’s dedication to resolving issues promptly and effectively.