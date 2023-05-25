GAC Trumpchi E9 MPV Hybrid MPV Launched In China – CNY 330k (Rs 38 Lakh)

The 2.0L turbo petrol and an electric motor sipping juice from a 25.5 kWh battery on GAC Trumpchi E9 give a combined output of 367 bhp of power and 630 Nm of torque

Chinese manufacturer GAC has launched the Trumpchi E9 hybrid MPV on its home turf. There are three trims on offer. Base Pro trim costs CNY 329,800 (approx Rs. 38.71 lakh). Mid-spec Max trim costs CNY 369,800 (approx Rs. 43.4 lakh). Instead of Pro max, top-spec trim is Grandmaster which costs CNY 389,800 (approx Rs. 45.75 lakh).

GAC Trumpchi E9 is basically a subtler version of Trumpchi M8, featuring a different front fascia. E9 looks easier on the eyes than M8’s vastly polarising vertical slat chrome grille resembling Thanos’ chin for some reason. Lexus was the main inspiration for M8’s grille, but executed “differently”.

GAC Trumpchi E9 Hybrid MPV – The perfect mobility solution for emerging markets

Before you ask, No. GAC is not launching Trumpchi in India, probably ever. But it features hybrid tech which we believe to be the best bet for emerging markets like India. The hybrid tech in Trumpchi E9 is not a mild-hybrid setup as we see in most Maruti Suzuki vehicles in India. It is not a strong hybrid setup like on the new crop of hybrids.

This is a proper PHEV which would solve range anxiety and EV owner’s woes in India. GAC Trumpchi E9 features a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that generates 188 bhp of power and 330 Nm of torque. There is an 180 bhp and 300 Nm electric motor as well, paired with a dedicated 2-speed gearbox.

This electric motor draws power from a manually recharged 25.5 kWh battery as it is a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle). GAC promises 136 km of range from a single charge and the petrol engine kicks in to take over once battery depletes. Both engine and motor can work in tandem too, taking total system power to 367 bhp and 630 Nm and sprinting this 2.4 ton MPV from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

This battery takes 3.5 hours to charge from AC and 30 minutes to charge from DC sources. Fuel economy figures are 6.05L/100 km (16.5 km/l). This is impressive given GAC Trumpchi E9 measures up to 5212 mm long, 1893 mm wide, 1823 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3070 mm. Dimensions are similar to Trumpchi M8 as well.

Luxurious tech overload

Exterior design is typical as that of an MPV or minivan. It gets horizontal slats in its grille instead of vertical on M8. The upper grille along with GAC logo positioning is reminiscent of the Mahindra XUV300. Sliding doors, interesting 18” alloy wheels and inverted L-shaped LED tail lights are notable elements.

Taking center stage on the inside, are triple screens arranged in a T-shaped layout. Driver’s instrument display and passenger touchscreen are 12.3” horizontal units, but the center screen is squarish 14.6” unit. Rear has three displays too. Both 2nd row individual chairs get a 5” touchscreen each and there is a 15.6” center display too.

16-speaker Yamaha audio system, privacy glass, panoramic sunroof, 3rd row bench, leather upholstery, wireless phone chargers, 10 cameras, 12 ultrasonic radars and 4 millimeter wave radars, ADiGO pilot driving assistance (ADAS), are among the notable features. MG Maxus 7 offer a similar seating layout as well.