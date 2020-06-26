Gemopai Miso launched as India’s first social distancing scooter

To be available across India from July 2020, Gemopai Miso price starts from Rs 44,000, ex-sh

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, has launched a new electric scooter in India. This new scooter, called Miso, is a single seater e-scooter. The launch comes in at the time of COVID-19 pandemic which has taken over the world and when social distancing is a new norm.

Gemopai Miso is ideally suited for both male and female riders, designed for everyday commuting and offers an affordable and safe ride. Bookings of the new Miso opened on 26th June via http://gemopai.com/miso. Though priced at Rs.44,000, the company is offering the Miso at an inaugural discount of Rs.2,000 valid till July 15, 2020.

The Miso is a Made-in India product, while the batteries are imported. It will go on sale via all of the company’s 60 dealerships in the country from July 2020 onwards. Bookings have opened, the company has announced that deliveries will begin next month.

Presented in two variants with and without a luggage carrier, the Gemopai Miso with a luggage carrier can carry upto 120 kgs weight. It gets four colour options of Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green and Sunset Orange and the rider does not require a license or an RTO permit.

Gemopai Miso e-scooter is fitted with a Hexa headlamp and an LED battery Indicator for its 48 V, 1 kW detachable lithium ion battery. It offers a range of 75 kms per charge with charging time upto 90 percent in a matter of 2 hours and a max speed of 25 kmph. Miso e-scooter comes with a 3 year free service package making it an efficient and value for money product.

The green and black coloured Miso e-scooter with its single seat is both affordable and safe. It is a first of its kind social distancing scooter with no pillion seat and can be charged at home without the need to visit crowded fuel stations. Its sleek design and minimal body work makes it require less parking as compared to any of the other electric scooters currently on sale in India.

Apart from the new Gemopai Miso, the company portfolio also comprises two other electric scooters called the Astrid Lite and Ryder. Astrid Lite is powered by a 1.7 kW lithium ion battery offering a range of 75-90 kmph depending on which of the three riding modes of Economy, City and Sport are selected. With a dual battery setup, this range can be extended to 150-180 kms. The Gemopai Ryder gets a removable lithium ion battery and offered in 5 colour options with features such as LED headlamp, digital speedometer, anti theft alarm and mobile USB charging while range stands at 90 km per charge.