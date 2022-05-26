Greta Harper Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 60k – Range 100 Kms

Final price of Greta Harper ZX Series-I depends on the battery pack and charger opted alongside the electric scooter

There has been an influx of electric two-wheelers in the past couple of years in India with numerous new startups entering the electric mobility space. One of them is a Gujarat-based Greta Electric which has launched its new electric scooter Harper ZS Series-I at a starting price of Rs 41,999 (ex-showroom).

The company also announced a pre-booking offer of Rs 2,000 which makes the effective cost of the scooter Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom). Prospective buyers can pre-book their Harper ZX Series-I electric scooters at any Greta Experience Studio. As per booking sequence, customers will receive deliveries of their scooters within 45-75 days.

Greta Harper Electric Scooter – Option on offer

Greta is offering the e-scooter in multiple variants and configurations. The ZS Series-I e-scooter will be available in six colour schemes including Glossy Red, Majestic Magenta, True Blue, Jet Black, Candy White and Midnight Green. For the base price of Rs 41,999, Greta is offering the e-scooter. For battery packs and chargers, one has to pay an additional premium depending on the variant and choice of charger.

Harper ZS is being offered in four variants- V2, V3, V2+ and V3+. The base V2 variant comes with a battery pack that returns a range of 60km per charge and costs between Rs 17,000 – Rs 20,000. V3 is equipped with a 48V-30Ah battery pack that offers a range of 100km on a single charge and comes at a premium of Rs 22,000 – Rs 25,000 over the base price.

V2+ comes with a 60V-24Ah battery pack with a maximum range of 60km per charge and priced at a premium between Rs 21,000 to Rs 24,000. V3+ is offered with a 60V-30Ah battery pack with an estimated range of 100km on a single charge and comes at an additional price of Rs 27,000 – Rs 30,000. These prices also include different types of chargers customers can choose from which range between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Specs & Features on offer

Powering the e-scooter BLDC electric motor that sources its energy from a Lithium-ion battery pack. Greta hasn’t revealed power and torque figures of the powertrain yet. Another interesting highlight of Harper ZX Series-I is an optimised charging technology that offers a full charge in 5 hours. In addition, it also gets a dash charge feature that charges the e-scooter from 0 to 80 percent within 3 hours.

Greta is also offering three ride modes on Harper ZX including Eco, City and Turbo. In the top-spec variant, the electric scooter offers a range of 100km in Eco mode, 80km in City mode and 70 km in Turbo mode per charge. The company has also laced the e-scooter with a wide range of features.

It is loaded with creature comforts like an all-LED lighting system, digital instrument cluster, reverse mode, etc. Other features on offer include Find My Vehicle Alarm, a USB charging port, Ignition/Child Lock, keyless start, cruise control, wireless controller, hazard lights and park mode.