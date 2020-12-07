Harley Davidson Custom 1250 To Enter Production Next Year

Custom 1250 is a naked Sportster with a stance of a cruiser whereas Pan America is an adventure tourer

Harley Davidson is going through a rough period where sales and their finances in major markets is concernced. Recently, the iconic American brand had to quit operations in India after an ordinary performance for over a decade. In other markets as well it has been struggling to rack up sales.

Still, the bikemaker has quite a cult following across the globe. In India, operations like sales and manufacturing of Harley Davidson bikes will be carried out by Hero MotoCorp. Despite these difficult times, Harley Davidson continues to plan its future with new products.

Harley Davidson had revealed Custom 1250 sometime back. But there were uncertainties about the motorcycle entering production anytime soon. Now, the brand has confirmed its launch by listing the Sportster on the Future Vehicles section of its official website.

The model was first showcased in July 2018 along with Bronx Streetfighter and Pan America ADV-tourer. It was earlier slated to enter production in 2022, however, it seems the company wants it out in markets a little earlier in order to rack up some sales.

Mechanical Details

Harley Davidson Pan American and Custom 1250 were announced for production at EICMA 2019 in Italy. Both motorcycles share a lot in common, even though they are completely different bikes. They are powered by Harley Davidson’s new 1250cc Revolution Max liquid-cooled V-twin motor which pushes out 150 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque.

Hardware on the bikes is likely to consist of fully-adjustable Showa suspension and Brembo brake callipers. As far as its weight is concerned, it is expected to tip the weighing scales over 240 kg.

Custom 1250 Design

Coming to its design, Custom 1250 prototype shares many of its styling elements with Fat Bob. For example, its sleek headlamp and high-mounted shotgun dual exhaust. The motorcycle features a wide handlebar, single-piece saddle, side swingarm, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and chunky tyres with compact fenders.

Even though it received a stripped-down styling which is sportier than most other Harleys, its overall silhouette is still long and low like a cruiser. Interestingly despite its hefty design it still gets a single disc brake at the front.

Pan America Design

Along with Custom 1250, Harley is also expected to come out with the production-spec Pan America which is an adventure tourer. It features a futuristic design tenet which is highlighted by a sleek rectangular headlamp that is surrounded by an inverted U-shaped fairing. It gets typical ADV elements such as a wide handlebar, engine crash guard, knuckle protectors, minimal side panels, wire-spoke rims with knobby tyres, adjustable windscreen and high ground clearance.

Both motorcycles upon their launch will directly rival their counterparts – Custom 1250 rivalling Honda Rebel 1100 and Pan America rivalling Africa Twin. More details about these models are expected to be furnished in the next few months as their launch nears.