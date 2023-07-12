Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Accepted By Hero Dealers

Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries will start soon – A few Hero dealerships are taking bookings as well

After launching at a very attractive price point starting from Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-sh), Harley-Davidson X440 has received quite a strong reception in India. The brand was often-considered out of reach for the vast majority of the people. Now, Harley and Hero partnership has opened a new portal for a new range of audiences.

The disruptive pricing takes a dig at Royal Enfield and has to compete with Triumph’s new Speed 400 as well. Deliveries for X440 have commenced recently with first buyers getting their Harley-Davidson. Select Hero MotoCorp dealerships seem to be authorised to take bookings for Harley-Davidson X440 as well.

Harley-Davidson X440 Customer Previews Begin

Capital Harley Delhi has shared a picture of one of the first Harley-Davidson X440 buyers from Delhi NCR region. X440 takes a lot of design attributes from its bigger brother Nightster. It comes in three trim levels namely Denim, Vivid and S. Prices for top-spec S trim go till Rs. 2.69 lakh and feature Bluetooth connectivity, dual-tone machined alloy wheels and other noteworthy add-ons over lower trims.

We have a snippet of some of the Hero MotoCorp dealerships in Bengaluru and Pune that the company has authorized to take bookings. The list of Hero dealer appears during the booking stage on official website.

The Harley-Davidson dream is now affordable!

For a long time, Harley-Davidson brand has been associated with big, burly and chromey choppers and cruisers with a V-twin and belt drive with a hefty sticker price. It stayed that way until the company launched X500 and X350 in China in collaboration with QJ and launched X440 in India in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

Pricing is of prime importance here. Starts from Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-sh). This directly rivals Royal Enfield’s highest-seller Classic 350 for a marginally higher price. For the price, Harley-Davidson X440 offers a brand weightage along with a larger engine (than RE’s 350cc) with significantly more performance on tap.

We’re talking about 27 bhp of power and 38 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed RPM. Hero claims that most of this X440 is metal which should appeal to the target demographic. It has disc brakes at both ends, dual-channel ABS, 43mm USD telescopic forks, dual shock absorbers at the rear, all LED lighting and more.

Features are fairly decent too. A fully-digital circular instrument console does duty. It supports Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone compatibility, turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts and more.