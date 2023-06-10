Harley Davidson X440 detailed in new photos before India launch

Harley X440 is scheduled to debut on July 03; unofficial bookings are open for Rs 25,000

Some exciting new launches await enthusiasts in coming weeks. Towards the end of this month, the first of Bajaj-Triumph bikes will be launched. It will be followed by Harley X440, scheduled for July 3. It is apparent that Royal Enfield will be closely monitoring these developments.

Talking about Harley X440, some fresh images have emerged. These provide more details about the upcoming made-in-India Harley roadster. Harley’s India operations are being managed almost entirely by Hero MotoCorp including production of X440.

Harley X440 styling and features

X440 has created its own distinct styling instead of following on the standard design language used with higher capacity Harley bikes. In that sense, it could be even termed as a rebel. The bike has a neo-retro profile with features such as round headlamp, indicators, rear-view mirrors and a circular instrument pod. We are yet to see a close-up of the instrument console, in terms of what all information is available for display.

Core silhouette of the bike is pretty smooth and overall fit and finish is truly remarkable. There are hardly any panels, something that provides a clear view of the bike’s sinewy internals. It ensures a strong street presence and highlights the bike’s capabilities.

Overall look and feel are further augmented with the blacked-out theme, encompassing the headlamp cowl, engine guard, engine assembly, exhaust muffler and rear shock absorbers. The bike has dual-tone alloy wheels, a mix of black and brushed metal.

Harley X440 utilizes a single downtube tubular frame. It gets USD forks at front, which will improve control and handling at high speeds. At rear, the bike has twin shock absorbers. Wheels are 18-inch front and 17-inch rear, shod with MRF tyres. Users can expect a comfortable riding stance with Harley X440. Rider seat section has a scooped profile, which will optimize comfort and control. However, pillion seat doesn’t seem so welcoming due to its narrow profile.

Harley X440 performance

Powering Harley X440 will be a 440cc, single cylinder, air-/oil cooled motor. Official details are not available, but one can expect around 40 Nm of peak torque. Power and torque output will be higher than Royal Enfield 350cc bikes. For reference, Classic 350 generates 20 hp and 27 Nm.

In line with local needs and preferences, Harley X440 has been equipped with a chain final drive. Except for a few exceptions such as Pan Am, all Harley bikes are equipped with a belt drive system. It is considered to offer smoother and quieter rides, in comparison to chain drive system. However, chain drive has its own benefits such as low maintenance and long lifespan.

Instead of engaging Royal Enfield in a direct conflict, Harley X440 will focus on creating a niche customer base. It is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.