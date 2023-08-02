Harley-Davidson X440 Gets 1st Price Hike – New Prices Of All Variants

After the introductory price ends tomorrow, 3rd August, Harley-Davidson X440 price will go up by Rs. 10,500 (ex-sh)

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson partnership has launched the first product X440 in India at an attractive introductory price of Rs. 2.29 lakh for base Denim trim, Rs. 2.49 lakh for mid-spec Vivid and Rs. 2.69 lakh for top-spec S trim (all prices ex-sh). Introductory prices will last till August 3rd, tomorrow. Post that, there will be an increase in price.

Harley-Davidson X440 Price Hike

Following an overwhelming response for their maiden product, X440, the company is intending to hike the prices by Rs. 10,500 (ex-sh). This price hike is across the trims. In effect, Harley-Davidson X440 price starts from Rs. 2.4 lakh for base Denim trim, Rs. 2.6 lakh for mid-spec Vivid and Rs. 2.8 lakh for top-spec S trim (all prices ex-sh).

After the booking portal closes tomorrow, Harley-Davidson India will arrange test rides for customers who have booked the bike, starting from September 1st. Production will commence in September at the company’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Deliveries will commence in October 2023.

Prospective buyers can book their Harley-Davidson X440 at introductory prices and avoid the price hike by placing an order by 3rd August, 2023. Also, there is no clarity as to when Harley-Davidson will commence a second booking portal as production hasn’t started and response seems to be on the higher side. The company has expressed that the scale of production will depend on response and demand. If there is demand, then there will be an escalation in production capacity.

The best Roadster in its segment?

Harley-Davidson is betting big on the emotional quotient that is associated with a legacy brand like itself. That said, Royal Enfield and Triumph work with a similar ethos as well. Triumph’s Speed 400 is likely to beat X440 in sales. Not only Speed 400 costs significantly less than X440, it is also delivering a better value for money proposition.

Triumph offers more tech, more sophisticated engine architecture and more performance. Harley-Davidson X440 comes equipped with a single-cylinder 440cc engine capable of developing 27 bhp of power and 38 Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox is standard and Harley-Davidson promises a full metallic build like Royal Enfield.