Harley Davidson X440 Roadster – Bookings open at Rs 25,000

Harley-Davidson X440 roadster will create its own customer base, instead of engaging in a head-on clash with Royal Enfield

Soon after announcing its India exit in 2020, Harley-Davidson had managed to salvage its operations by partnering with Hero MotoCorp. The deal encompasses sales and service being managed by Hero MotoCorp. New product launches are also part of the agreement.

The first product to be launched as part of the Harley-Hero deal will be Harley-Davidson X440 roadster. While the design and development are likely to have been done by Harley, production, distribution, sales and after-sales will be taken care of by Hero MotoCorp. Bookings at dealerships are now open. You can book Harley Davidson X440 by paying an advance of Rs 25,000.

Harley-Davidson X440 styling and features

Retro styling is evident with the circular headlamp, turn indicators and rear-view mirrors. The headlamp has LEDs and there’s a LED DRL as well, placed across the centre. Turn indicators have the Harley logo in the centre. Instrument pod is a circular unit and expected to be equipped with a digital screen. Other highlights include a conical, tapering fuel tank with Harley and X440 badging, minimal body panelling, copper coloured exhaust pipe and side-mounted grab rails.

Harley-Davidson X440 is expected to be offered in a wide range of colour options. To ensure a sense of power and dominance, a number of parts have been blacked out. It includes the headlamp cowl, engine assembly, engine guard, rear shock absorbers and exhaust muffler. Alloy wheels have a dual-tone finish of black and brushed metal. Overall, Harley Davidson X440 has a modest profile. It does not attempt to be overly flamboyant.

Talking about ergonomics, Harley X440 has a comfortable riding stance. The bike has a flat handlebar and centrally mounted foot pegs. The handlebar appears slightly low-set, which could translate into a sporty riding stance. The seat looks comfy, especially the rider’s section that has a scooped profile. Pillion section is a bit narrow, although it may suffice for city needs.

Harley-Davidson X440 performance, specs

While engine details have not been revealed, Harley-Davidson X440 power and torque are expected to be more than that of 350cc bikes from Royal Enfield. For reference, the Classic 350 makes 20 hp and 27 Nm. On the Harley X440, the single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit could deliver around 40 Nm of peak torque. This should be quite useful across city streets.

Unlike other Harley bikes, X440 has chain final drive. It is the second among modern-day Harley bikes to get chain drive. The first was Pan Am. Harley X440 has a tubular frame with a single-downtube design. It has USD forks at front and pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers at rear.

18-inch wheel at front and a 17-inch unit at rear ensures a majestic stance for the bike. The wheels have MRF tyres with a retro tread pattern. Appears similar to the treads seen with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. Harley Davidson X440 could be launched in early July. It could be priced in the range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. In comparison, Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in the price range of Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.2 lakh.