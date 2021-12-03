Hero Argentina Operations Get Boost – Xpulse 200, Hulk 160R Launched

Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina expand operations to inaugurate dealership in Buenos Aires

Hero MotoCorp with Gilera Motors Argentina has stepped up operations in the country. With this, a flagship dealership has been inaugurated in Buenos Aires. This is part of breathing in new tempo into boosting Hero MotoCorp‘s presence in Argentina.

Revitalisation efforts get off to a fresh start through a partnership with Gilera Motors. The latter is a leading Argentinian name in the motor vehicle sector, and an experienced Latin American motorcycle manufacturer.

Investments from Gilera Motors Argentina are aimed to rapidly expand all business operations. The boost is expected to generate about 500 new jobs in the region. Gilera Motors’ partnership has a multiplier effect on the local economy. This pertains to generating investment, and direct and indirect jobs. Plans include further expansion of operations in the future.

Hero MotoCorp Argentina Operations

In order to be fully prepped for Hero MotoCorp’s product lineup, Gilera Motors Argentina has expanded its plant in Carlos Spegazzini Province of Buenos Aires. This entails complete infra renovation, and adapting to latest automotive tech.

Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina have aid out an expansion plan. This will strengthen and expand the sales and service network nationwide. The groundwork will pave the way for Hero to launch a wide range of two wheelers in the country.

New Hero Motorcycle Launches In Argentina

Hero MotoCorp undertakes design and development at its R&D centres in India and Germany. Manufacturing is distributed across plants in India, Colombia, and Bangladesh. While Indian Euro emission norms are more advanced, in Argentina, compliance is to Euro 3 and Euro 4 standards. This is a great business opportunity as most bikes that failed a cost efficiency test to be upgraded in terms of Euro compliancy have over time been dropped from the exhaustive product lineup in India.

Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are happy to rapidly expand our operations in Argentina. We have already made significant progress since announcing our new association with Gilera Motors Argentina in October. We have already inaugurated a flagship store and are focussed on scaling up sales and service across the country. With our soon-to-be-launched range of globally acclaimed products, we are confident of exciting the market and appealing to the customers.”

Omar Caruso, Vice President of Gilera Motors Argentina, said, “Customers will also benefit from the latest technologies of Hero MotoCorp products such as the Xpulse 200 and Hunk 160R.”