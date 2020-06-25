Hero Electric launches unique ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme

Hero Electric’s new referral program promises discounts up to Rs 4,000 alongside chances to win a Glyde E-Scoot scooty

Ludhiana-based EV manufacturer Hero Electric has introduced a new referral scheme for its customers. Dubbed ‘Be a Bike Buddy’, the initiative promises a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on a new Hero Electric product. Another Rs 2,000 would be deducted if the purchase is referred by an existing customer. In addition to this, every 50th customer coming under the scheme would allow the referrer to win a ‘Glyde e-scoot’ scooty.

Meanwhile, existing ‘Hero E-Bike’ users stand a chance to win a Hero Optima lithium-ion electric scooter through a similar referral programme. A discount coupon of Rs 1,000 is on offer as well as a ‘thank you’ note from the brand to its loyal customer base.

Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, stated that the company has over three lakh happy ‘E-Bike owners’ who are also its brand ambassadors, consistently referring the products to their friends and relatives. He added that Hero Electric’s previous schemes “have been a runaway success” and a community of like-minded individuals, who made the switch to “affordable, convenient and comfortable Hero E-Bikes” and are concerned about a cleaner and greener environment, is in the formation.

Amidst COVID-19 lockdown protocols, Hero Electric introduced its online sales platform wherein its lithium-ion model range was offered discounts up to Rs 5,000. Other highlights of buying online include doorstep delivery, doorstep service and a ‘3 days no questions asked’ (no punctuation) return policy. The new ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme is applicable from June 25 to July 15.

Hero Electric is the largest all-electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. It has got four main products in its portfolio: Flash, Optima, Nyx and Photon. Within these, there are various sub-classifications to choose from depending on motor output and battery package (lithium-ion or lead-acid). The manufacturing facility in Ludhiana, Punjab has an annual capacity of 100,000 units while the company commands a wide sales and service network of over 600 touchpoints across the nation. Founded in the early 2000s, Hero Electric launched the first e-scooter in India back in 2007. It was in 2016 that the brand debuted the very first lithium-ion electric scooter on our market.

The Indian automotive industry is still at a budding stage in terms of emission-free mobility. There are limited choices of all-electric four-wheelers at the moment but the two-wheeler market is witnessing higher participation of EVs. In fact, an e-scooter arguably makes more sense than a conventional petrol-CVT example.