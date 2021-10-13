Hero Electric Free Scooter Everyday – Offer For 2021 Festive Season

Hero Electric will be announcing one lucky customer each day to ride home a desired electric scooter for free

Hero Electric, the makers of 8 electric two wheelers with most popular scooters being Optima, Photon and Optima HX, has announced a special festive campaign. This festive offer – 30 days, 30 electric scooters will be presented across each of the company’s 700+ touchpoints in India and will be valid from 7th October to 7th November 2021.

Lucky customers stand a chance to ride home an electric scooter for free. Customers making purchases of Hero Electric scooters during this period will be eligible to take part in this contest. The winners will be chosen via a lucky draw with 1 winner each day to receive a full refund on the ex-showroom price of the said bike.

This festive season, Hero Electric encourages buyers to celebrate a pollution free Diwali with greater emphasis on zero emission, clean, green electric vehicles. It is also a part of the Government of India policies towards electric vehicle adopting with the FAME II policies. Various state governments have also initiated several subsidies and initiatives that would make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable to buyers.

Hero Electric on-line Booking Service

Along with the ‘30 days, 30 bikes’ offer, Hero Electric has also furthered the digital experience of customers with online and offline service booking facilities. Customers can book an electric two wheeler at the company’s website or via the 700+ touchpoints.

Easy financing options are presented to customers with affordable EMIs along with a 5 year extended warranty. This does not include warranty on battery and charger in the 4th and 5th year. Quick home delivery of the vehicles at 0 delivery charges are also a part of the services offered by Hero Electric.

Hero Electric Sales

Hero Electric has noted a sharp increase in the first 6 months of current financial year. Sales stood at 15,000 units, during the April to September 2021 period as compared to 3,270 units sold in the same period of 2020.

The company currently commands a 40 percent share in the electric two wheeler market and rising demand has initiated the company to boost its production operations from a current 1 lakh to 5 lakh units from March 2022. Hero Electric also targets an increase in production capacities of 10 lakh units each year till a target of 50 lakh unit production by 2026.

New Hero Electric Motorcycle Launch Soon

New dealerships have also been set up and Hero Electric currently has a total of 339 dealerships spread over 162 cities in India. Exclusive dealership showrooms in other major cities are also on the cards. Hero AE-47 electric motorcycle is also poised for launch by November 2021.

Hero Electric AE-47 will be powered by an advanced electric motor offering top speed of over 85 km/h via a lightweight portable lithium ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery. It will receive two modes of Power mode and Eco mode. Range on full battery will be higher in ECO mode.

Being offered in a premium category, this electric motorcycle could be priced in a range of Rs 1.3-1.5 lakh and will be a direct competitor of the Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle already on sale in select cities in the country.