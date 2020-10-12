Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launch Price Rs 72k – Cheaper, Yet More Features

The Hero Glamour Blaze edition offers more features than top-end variant for less money

Hero’s onslaught of special edition versions for the festive season has started. The motorcycle stalwart has introduced the Hero Glamour Blaze edition which is priced at INR 72,200. For reference, the regular version is priced at INR 71,000 for the entry level drum brake alloy wheels variant and INR 74,500 for the disk brake alloy wheels variant. All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi,

Hero Glamour Blaze Edition – What’s new?

The Hero Glamour Blaze is finished in a special Matt Vernier Grey paint job with contrasting fluorescent green decals on the side panels, tailpiece and on the bikini fairing. The new colour theme goes well with black finished engine and alloy wheels.

The Glamour Blaze not only offers alloy wheels and front disc brake just like the more expensive top-end regular variant, but also offers handle-bar mounted USB charger. Either the price is introductory or the Blaze is a special edition with limited production run.

Hero Motocorp says that the latest Glamour which was launched recently has been enjoying good demand and the special edition which targets the youth is expected to further augment the brand’s popularity.

Specifications

The Hero Glamour Blaze continues to employ the regular variant’s 124 cc air-cooled, fuel injected engine which was introduced earlier this year. The BS6-compliant mill is tuned to deliver 10.7 hp and 10.6 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed unit. The motorcycle receives Hero’s i3S start-stop technology in addition to Auto Sail technology (allows rider to crawl in traffic without having to downshift).

The recently updated 125 cc commuter motorcycle benefits from longer front suspension travel compared to the BS4 model for improved comfort, digi-analogue instrument console with mileage indicator and brighter headlamp. The motorcycle is equipped with 240 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum brakes. The 18-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in 80/100-18 front and 100/80-18 rear tyres. The Glamour weights 123 kg.

Rivals

The Hero Glamour BS6 competes with the likes of Honda SP125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125. The 125 cc commuter segment offers a good balance of performance and economy, and with other players withdrawing from the market, the existing models enjoy decent demand.

More special editions from Hero are coming

Hero Motocorp is getting more special edition models ready to take advantage of the positive buyer sentiment around this festive season. The Hero Maestro Stealth and Pleasure Plus Platinum Black editions were introduced recently.