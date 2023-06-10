Hero Karizma XMR 210 Spotted Ahead Of Launch – Fresh Details!

New Hero Karizma XMR 210 features a brand new 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is likely to generate 25 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque

India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer is set to revamp its premium motorcycle space (160cc+ and above). As of now, the company has unprecedented dominance in budget commuter space, while sales are often dwindling at the flagship grade. To fix this, Hero Moto is launching an updated Xtreme 160R on 14th June 2023 with a 4V head.

But at its flagship level, Hero is introducing a new motorcycle that is likely to turn the tide for the brand. We’re talking about Karizma XMR 210, which will probably make more buzz than Hero’s current fully-faired Xtreme 200S. Fresh spy shots are credited to Utkarsh Prajapati, who spotted it at Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur.

Hero Karizma Spotted Ahead Of Launch

Karizma brand has primarily rivalled Bajaj’s Pulsar 220. Historically, Hero has offered a semi-faired Karizma R and a fully-faired Karizma ZMR. This is true with OG Karizma and the facelifted models in 2014. Even though Hero MotoCorp has trademarked both Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210 names, we expect only one fully-faired motorcycle.

Hero is also updating Xtreme 200S with a 4V head and new brakes as seen with a recent spy shot. But these might only be applicable to export markets. As opposed to the Xtreme 200S, Karizma is more macho in its appearance and is an overall tastier motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp Chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal recently showcased Karizma at a dealer event.

On stage, we can see a flaming red motorcycle. It has a drooping front face that lies well below its handlebars, similar to its rival Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. Hero has placed ORVMs on its fairing instead of its handlebars as seen with Xtreme 200S. Fairing is neat and doesn’t have any clutter. Split seats, and a stubby exhaust are notable elements.

Recent spy shots show a brand-new tubular trellis frame. Even though there is a subframe-mounted tail section, Hero MotoCorp is offering a tyre hugger as well. This tyre hugger was not present during the recent showcase by Dr. Pawan Munjal. Cost cutting is evident in the form of a box-section swingarm and RSU telescopic front forks instead of USD forks.

An all-new 210cc liquid-cooled engine

Where Hero hasn’t cut corners, or it appears to be, is in the engine department. There is a new 210cc single-cylinder engine that gets liquid-cooling equipment. This is the first liquid-cooled motorcycle from Hero and even the upcoming flagship Xpulse 440 ADV will be oil-cooled. Rumour mills suggest a 6-speed gearbox too. Again, a first for Hero.

25 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque are likely to be the output figures from this engine. LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity and dual-channel ABS will probably be standard fitment. Karizma brand has a high recall among Indian motorcycling enthusiasts and the company seems to be banking on it to rejuvenate its premium motorcycle lineup. Launch is likely to be closing, considering the increasing frequency of test mule sightings.