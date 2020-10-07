Hero Maestro Stealth 125, Pleasure Platinum Black 110 – Activa Rivals Launch Soon

It is not surprising that the special edition version gets only minor cosmetic upgrades

The festive season is here and the flood of special edition variants are just starting to gather momentum. Hero Motocorp is gearing up to be one of the first to introduce a special edition in the highly competitive automatic scooter segment. The Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition and Maestro Edge Stealth have been leaked ahead its imminent launch.

Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition

Launched in mid-2019 as a premium version of the popular Pleasure nameplate, the Plus variant offers bolder styling. The scooter received a slightly larger engine with electronic fuel injection earlier this year to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The leaked Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition receives a few visual additions to justify its special edition status.

For starers, the new version of the automatic scooter sports dual-tone black-brown seat and matching brown plastic panels and foot board. The new colour tone goes well with the special edition model’s black paint job. In addition to the default chrome applique on the front apron, the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition also receives chrome accents on rims, heat shied on silencer, rear view mirror housings and stalks, handlebar end weights and seat backrest mount.

Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition

Just like the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition, the new Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition also gets dark matte grey colour treatment. In addition, it also gets carbon black stripes on exterior, new graphics with matte grey theme, stealth chest badging, dual textured seat and diamond cut alloy wheels.

Features and specifications

The feature highlights of the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition as well as the Maestro Edge Stealth are identical to those of the regular variants. It includes alloy wheels, USB charging port, LED illumination for the undeseat storage space, tubeless tyres, side-stand indicator and integrated braking system.

The special edition Hero Pleasure Plus will continue to be powered by the 110 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which is delivers 8 hp and 8.7 Nm of torque. The company claims that the BS6 motor offers slightly better fuel economy and pickup compared to the old carbureted engine. It rivals the likes of Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter in the 110 cc scooter segment.

Speaking about the Hero Maestro Edge Stealth, it is powered by a 125 cc air cooled FI engine, which delivers 9 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of torque. It rivals the likes of Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, etc in the 125cc scooter segment.

Prices

The Hero Pleasure Plus scooter is priced at INR 56,800 for the entry-level electric start, steel wheel variant. The Platinum Black special edition is likely to command a premium of around INR 2-3k over the top-end variant which is currently priced at INR 58,950. Similarly, the Maestro Edge Stealth 125 is expected to be priced about Rs 2-3k over the top variant, which is priced at Rs 71,450 for the top variant. (prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Hero Motocorp Sales

Post lockdown, Hero Motocorp has been witnessing steady growth in sales performance. In September 2020, the company posted strong sales of 7,15,718 units in the domestic market, helped significantly by the Splendor which emerged as the best selling two wheeler in the country again. Motorcycles alone accounted for over 6.60 lakh units last month.