Hero Mavrick 440 Delivery Starts – First Batch Owners Get Freebies

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, personally hands over the bikes to customers

Today marks a significant milestone for Hero MotoCorp as they begin the much-anticipated deliveries of its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Amidst great excitement and anticipation, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, personally handed over the keys to lucky customers at the Hero Premia outlet and a specially-curated event in Gurugram.

Priced competitively from Rs 1.99 lakh

Launched earlier this year with great fanfare, the Hero Mavrick 440 has captured the imagination of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. Boasting a perfect blend of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology, this motorcycle is set to redefine the middle-weight segment.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is available in three enticing variants – Base, Mid, and Top, priced at Rs 199,000/-, Rs 214,000/-, and Rs 224,000/- respectively (ex-showroom pan-India). These price points reflect Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to offering value for money in the upper premium motorcycle segment.

To sweeten the deal for first batch buyers, Hero MotoCorp has announced the ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer.’ Customers who have booked their Mavrick 440 before March 15th are entitled to receive a customized Mavrick Kit of Accessories & Merchandise worth Rs.10,000, adding extra allure to an already enticing proposition.

Unveiled at the Hero World 2024 in Jaipur earlier this year, the Mavrick 440 is based on Harley Davidson X440. It garnered attention for its distinctive design, combining roadster aesthetics with robust styling. The motorcycle features an Air-cooled with oil cooler 2V single-cylinder 440cc ‘TorqX’ engine with electronic fuel injection, delivering 27 bhp @ 6000 rpm and a torque of 36 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Coupled with a 6-speed transmission, slip-and-assist clutch, and specially crafted 0° steel radial pattern tires, the Mavrick 440 promises a smooth and exhilarating ride.

Emphasis on rider comfort

One of the key highlights of the Hero Mavrick 440 is its focus on rider comfort, control, and connectivity. With roadster ergonomics, an upright riding position, spacious seat, ample legroom, and optimized grab-rails, the Mavrick 440 ensures a comfortable journey for both short commutes and long rides. Additionally, advanced telematics features, including smartphone integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and real-time information through eSIM-based connectivity, provide riders with a truly connected riding experience.

Available in five captivating color options spread across the three variants, the Hero Mavrick 440 offers something for every rider’s taste. The base version comes in Arctic White, the mid variant in Celestial Blue and Fearless Red, while the top variant is available in Phantom Black and Enigma Black.

With the commencement of deliveries, the Hero Mavrick 440 is set to make its mark on Indian roads, offering riders a thrilling combination of performance, style, and technology. As enthusiasts gear up to experience the thrill of riding this power-packed motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp continues to reaffirm its position as a leader in the Indian motorcycle market.