Hero scooters, motorcycles sales grow 4 times to 4.5 lakh – June 2020

Hero MotoCorp has registered a tremendous jump in sales for June 2020 – most of it thanks to high demand in rural India

It’s no surprise that auto manufacturers are posting positive MoM sales for June 2020. With all sales and production channels shutting abruptly and immediately towards the end of March 2020, business activity continued to be shuttered through April 2020.

It’s only in May 2020, that auto manufacturers were able to restart ops as defined by government and state authorities. Hero MotoCorp reports four times sales growth over May 2020. This isn’t unprecedented considering the low sales volume reported across the industry for May 2020.

Hero MotoCorp domestic two-wheeler sales for June 2020 are reported at wholesale deliveries to dealerships at over 450,744 units , up four times over the 112,682 units dispatched in May 2020. Considering lockdown, YoY comparison doesn’t yield much in the times of restricted business. Hero lauds the commendable effort by the Plant Operations, Supply Chain and Strategic Sourcing teams that have been able to ramp up, and resume production amidst disruptions.

Q1 FY21 sales are subdued owing to COVID-19 lockdown that resulted in plant and dealership closure through April, and a good part of May 2020. Hero MotoCorp has sold 563,426 motorcycle and scooter units though Q1 FY21 (April-June) 2020.

In recent weeks, Hero MotoCorp has ramped up production across all its manufacturing plants, six in India, and two in global markets. Upward of 95 percent of customer touch points are operational under strict safety protocols. Hero MotoCorp now operates an integrated online sales shop, eSHOP for customers to use a fully digital platform.that is designed for confidence and transparency.

In other news, Hero Xtreme 160R is now available at an entry price point of Rs. 99,950 (Front Disc with Single Channel ABS) and Rs. 1,03,500 (Double Disc with Single Channel ABS), ex-sh, Delhi. It is the latest product launched by Hero in India.

Dr. Pawan Munjal Chairman, and CEO – Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have demonstrated phenomenal leadership quality and tenacity to clock a sharp vertical growth in our sales at a time of massive disruption and uncertainty. This is an overwhelming reiteration of the enduring trust and faith that our customers repose in Brand Hero.

A major part of the market demand is emanating from the rural and semi-urban markets, which have been helped to a large extent by the various stimulus packages rolled out by the government. A combination of multiple factors, including the forecast of a normal monsoon, a bumper Rabi crop and the upcoming festive season are expected to keep the momentum going over the next few months.”