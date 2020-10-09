Hero MotoCorp aims to improve customer convenience with new paid service

Hero MotoCorp has introduced 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) programme in its customer centric quest. With its volume of business being humongous, probability points to Hero’s valued-customers being most in need. The round the clock RSA programme is a nationwide offering, and can be accessed through a toll-free number or Hero Customer App.

Hero MotoCorp Roadside Assistance (RSA) Programme

Hero RSA programme benefits include on-call support, repair on spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, flat tyre support, battery jump start, accidental assistance (on demand), and key retrieval support.

All Hero scooters and motorcycles owners across India can avail this. From owner of their best selling motorcyles like Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe to their more powerful motorcycles like Xtreme and Xpulse range as well as their scooters like Pleasure, Maestro and Destini – all can avail the benefit of this Hero RSA Program.

One can enrol for RSA programme at a Hero MotoCorp authorized channel-partner for an inaugural price of Rs 350 as annual subscription. For premium range of motorcycles – Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S and XPulse 200, Hero RSA is complimentary for 1 year. The offer is effective from October 1, 2020.

Hero MotoCorp Mega Service carnival for October 2020

A ‘Mega Service Carnival’ held by the company is currently being organized at authorized Hero customer touch points at over 6000+ locations across until October 10, 2020. Participating customers can avail of discount on service labour charges, free washing / polishing / nitrogen filling, Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) package (Joyride), exchange offers upto Rs 3,000 on new vehicle purchase, and additional points for GoodLife customers.

Having posted high sales in September 2020, the company is keen on sustaining sales in the ongoing festive season. As such, a range of offers and benefits serves in good stead to make the deal a better one for the high number of footfalls expected. With September 2020 sales reaching the 7.15 units mark, Hero outdid YoY sales by more than a lakh units. In the current scenario, sales gains are the norm on account of pent up demand owing to earlier nation-wide Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown.

The industry is also aided by the fact that auto industry was already in the grips of a slowdown prior to Covid-19 pandemic. Given the circumstances, low base sales of 2019 has pushed most manufacturers into the green last month. And now with newfound consideration of private mobility options, buying a two-wheelers steams a most logical and feasible choice. That long with the pattern of purchases during the festive season puts October expectations at a good place.

New Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum black

In keeping things moving, Hero has gotten its festive campaign going with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, and is available at a price of Rs 72,950. The manufacturer has lined up several new product launches in the next few weeks. Another of its new variant launches is Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum black. The approach to offer something new centres around vehicle styling.