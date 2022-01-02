Hero MotoCorp Sales Dec 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Destini

Sales decline was visible both across scooters and motorcycles and in terms of domestic sales and exports

The year has ended on a not so positive note where two wheeler sales are concerned with restricted customer movement, lower rural demand and higher fuel prices hampering the pace of recovery. Even as parts shortage continues to affect production, dealerships are grappling with high inventory.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Dec 2021

Hero MotoCorp has revealed their sales report for December 2021. De-growth can be seen across both scooter and motorcycle sales and in terms of domestic sales and exports. India’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles announced the overall sales of 3,94,773 units in the past month.

This figure includes both domestic sales as well as exports. This was a de-growth of 11.75 percent over 4,47,335 units sold in December 2020. However, in terms of MoM sales, the company fared better with an increase of 12.99 percent over 3,49,393 units sold in November 2021.

Motorcycle sales dipped 9.21 percent to 3,76,862 units in the past month, down from 4,15,099 units sold in December 2020. It was however, a MoM growth of 14.48 percent from 3,29,185 units sold in November 2021. Share percentage increased from 94.22 percent to 95.46 percent. In this segment, Hero sells Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe, Glamour, Xtreme, Xpulse.

Scooter sales on the other had saw an even more significant decline by as much as 44.44 percent YoY to 17,911 units, down from 32,236 units sold in December 2020. MoM sale of scooters also dipped 11.37 percent over 20,208 units sold in November 2021 bringing down share to 4.54 percent from 5.78 percent held in November 2021. Hero scooters on sale are Pleasure, Destini, Maestro.

YoY domestic sales and exports dipped 11.89 percent and 9.03 percent respectively to 3,74,485 units and 20,288 units. This was against 4,25,033 units and 22,302 units sold in India and in global markets respectively in December 2020. MoM total domestic sales and exports performed better with a 13.87 percent growth reported in terms of domestic sales from 3,28,862 units sold in November 2021 while exports dipped only marginally by 1.18 percent.

Hero MotoCorp – YTD Sales

Taking the period April to December 2021, de-growth was also reported across both motorcycle and scooter sales and in terms of domestic sales while exports increased significantly. In YTD FY22, a total of 37,55,266 units were sold, down 11.09 percent over 42,23,225 units sold in same period of previous year.

Motorcycle sales dipped 10.02 percent to 35,05,745 units, down from 38,96,089 units sold in YTD FY21 period while commanding a share of 93.36 percent. Scooter sales dipped 23.73 percent YTD to 2,49,521 units in FY22 period from 3,27,136 units sold in FY22 with a share of 6.64 percentage. Domestic sales suffered a de-growth of 13.79 percent to 35,37,640 units while exports surged 81.59 percent from 1,19,844 units shipped in FY21 to 2,17,626 units in the 9 months of FY22 period.

Hero MotoCorp now gears up to enter the electric two wheeler segment with its first electric bike to launch in March this year. Production will take place at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Hero MotoCorp has also announced an upward revision in prices of its motorcycles and scooters wef January 4, 2022. Though the exact price hike has not been notified as on date, it could be capped at up to Rs 2,000.