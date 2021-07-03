Hero MotoCorp Sales June 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Xpulse, Maestro

The company has reported growth of 3.8% to 469,160 units in June 2021, as against 451,983 units sold in June 2020

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, has released their sales report for June 21, in comparison to that of June 20 and Year-to-Date sales for FY22 as against that of FY21. On both counts, the company has seen very encouraging growth despite the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. The company has also tackled the shortage of parts and movement of logistics efficiently to gain customer confidence.

Hero MotoCorp YoY Sales Growth

A detailed breakup of motorcycle and scooter sales, both in terms of domestic sales and exports have been considerable YoY growth. However, this is not an equitable comparison as in the last year, the fear of the pandemic and its rapid increase across all states was witnessed.

In June 2021, motorcycle sales stood at 4,41,536 units, up 5.6 percent from 4,18,141 units retailed in June 20. Best sellers include Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion in the entry segment. While Xtreme and Xpulse range also posted decent sales. Scooter sales dipped marginally and were at 27,624 units in the past month, as against 33,842 units sold in June 20. Hero scooter range includes Destini, Maestro, Pleasure.

This took total sales to 4,69,160 units in June 21 over sales of 4,51,983 units in June 20. Of this, 4,38,514 units were sold in domestic markets in the past month, a marginal increase over 4,30,889 units sold in June 20. Exports on the other hand noted a better performance with shipments to the tune of 30,646 units last month as compared to 21,094 units shipped in June 20.The company had reported total sales of 1,83,021 units in May 21 out of which domestic sales stood at 1,59,538 units and exports at 23,483 units.

Year to Date Sales

Year to date sales have doubled. It stood at 10,24,507 units of motorcycles and scooters sold in the first quarter of this fiscal as against 5,64,665 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Motorcycle sales were at 9,59,589 units in the first three months of the ongoing fiscal year, up from 5,24,179 sold in Q1 FY21 while scooter sales were at 64,918 units and 40,486 units respectively.

Year to date domestic sales surged to 9,40,707 units over 5,39,737 units sold in the corresponding quarter of last year, relating to a 74 percent increase in sales. Exports escalated to 83,800 in Q1FY22 over 24,928 units sold in Q1 FY21.

Strict safety measures are being followed by the company even as the vaccination drive goes full steam ahead and around 92% of the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp having received their first vaccine dose. The compliance to guidelines laid down by State and Central Governments are being followed with sanitization of plant and dealerships and social distancing being a new norm.

Automakers in India expect to see an increase in sales over the months ahead. The ongoing vaccination drive that has gathered steam, predictions of a favourable monsoon, revival of buyer sentiments, the upcoming festive season and the urgent need for personal mobility could all translate to better sales.