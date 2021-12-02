Hero MotoCorp Sales Nov 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Pleasure, Destini

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 3,49,393 two wheelers in the past month that includes both domestic sales as well as exports

Even as Hero MotoCorp led the two wheeler segment in terms of sales in the past month, de-growth was reported across all segments. Hero MotoCorp, the largest two wheeler maker in India reported a 40.89 percent drop in total sales in November 2021. These sales were the company’s lowest in 7 years during the festive period.

The company cites a range of reasons for this fall. It could be due to a delay in harvesting because of late withdrawal of monsoons across many parts of the country. This had an adverse effect on demand through the festive season.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Nov 2021

Hero MotoCorp has reported sales, that includes both domestic and exports at 3,49,393 units in November. This was against 5,19,091 units sold in November 2020 a difference of 2,41,698 units. Motorcycles sales dipped 39.20 percent to 3,29,185 units in the past month, down from 5,41,437 units sold in November 2020 but commanding a 94.22 percent share.

The most popular models were the Splendor and HF Deluxe, which are also the company’s most affordable models. There was a greater fall in terms of scooter sales which fell 59.30 percent to 20,208 units, down from 49,654 units sold in November 2020 with a 5.78 percent share.

Taking domestic sales into account for the past month, sales dipped to 3,28,862 units from 5,75,957 units sold in November 2020, a fall of 42.90 percent. Exports on the other hand increased 35.66 percent to 20,531 units, up from 15,134 units shipped in the same month of the previous year.

Hero MotoCorp month-on-month sales also saw a deep decline both in terms of motorcycle and scooter sales. Total sales stood at 3,49,393 units in November 2021, down 36.24 percent over 5,47,970 units sold in October 2021, relating to a difference of 1,98,577 units. Motorcycle sales dipped 34.94 percent to 3,29,185 units last month from 5,05,957 units sold in October 2021. Scooter sales dipped 51.90 percent to 20,208 units, from 42,013 units sold in October 2021.

MoM domestic sales dipped 37.69 percent to 3,28,862 units from 5,27,779 units sold in October 2021 while exports increased only marginally by 1.68 percent over 20,191 units sold in the October 2021 period. Best sellers from Hero includes the likes of Splendor, Glamour, Passion, Pleasure, Maestro, Destini, Xtreme, Xpulse, etc.

Hero Motorcycle and Scooter – YTD Sales

Sales also saw a de-growth in terms of year to date sales slipping 11 percent to 33,60,493 units from 37,75,890 units sold in the April to November 2020 period. Motorcycle sales dipped 10.12 percent to 31,28,883 units (34,0,990 units in October 2021) and scooter sales fell 21.46 percent to 2,31,610 units (2,94,900 units in October 2021).

Domestic sales were down 14.01 percent to 31,63,155 units in the YTD period over 36,78,348 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Exports on the other hand increased 102.31 percent to 1,97,338 units in the April to November 2021 period over 97,542 units shipped in the same period last year.

In urban markets, sales were also impacted due to delays in opening of schools and colleges, job losses and salary cuts along with an extended work from home policy. However, with increased farm activity, the marriage season, efficient vaccine response and a boost to consumer sentiments, sales through the end of Q4 2021 period could finish on a more positive note. Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its first electric scooter by March 2022, under VIDA Brand.