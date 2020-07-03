Hero Passion XPro modified into adventure bike for Rs 80k – Video

Commuter bikes are not meant for off-roading, but how will they perform if they are modified and put to the test?

One of the clients of Bittoo Bike Modification seems to have the same question in mind, as he had ordered a complete makeover of a Hero Passion XPro. According to the bike modifier, the client had brought the motorcycle directly from the showroom for the modification project.

This mod job comprises major and complex changes that have completely transformed the looks of the bike. It’s unlikely that anyone would recognize this modified bike as Passion XPro at first glance. At the front, the bike gets custom fenders, headlamp, indicator lamps and license plate. The front and rear fenders have been raised to make the bike look like a dirt bike. This was one of the key objectives stated by the client.

Other changes include a fully digital instrument pod that replaces the stock semi-digital unit. The aftermarket digital console is equipped with colour change feature that is operated via a dedicated switch. This will be helpful in adjusting to varying light conditions and also satisfy personal tastes and preferences. Other components that have been entirely replaced include the fuel tank, seat, side panels and rear tail section. Below is the detailed video shared by Vampvideo youtube channel.

Stock tyres have been replaced with knobby units to match the bike’s off-roading character. Another key change is the upswept Akrapovic exhaust replacing the stock unit. It outputs a throaty sound that would certainly be noticeable on the streets. The bike modifier said that exhaust note has been kept a bit low to avoid issues with traffic police.

Modified Passion XPro has a comfortable riding stance, which adds versatility in terms of usage. The modification project was worth Rs 80,000, which means the total cost for the client would be around Rs 1.4 lakh. The client’s choice seems a bit odd, as one could buy KTM 125 Duke at around the same price.

The bike used for this project is the BS4 model. As may be recalled, Passion XPro was discontinued in India in view of BS6 compliance norms. However, it is still available in certain overseas markets.

Hero Passion XPro BS4 is powered by a 109.15 cc air cooled engine that churns out 9.4 hp of max power at 7500 rpm and 9 Nm of max torque at 5500 rpm. Engine is mated to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox and is equipped with multi-plate wet clutch. The bike utilizes a tubular double cradle frame riding on telescopic front suspension and 5-step adjustable swing arm type rear absorbers.