Hero Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion, Destini

Hero MotoCorp sales figures are the highest in the country with ever-green heavy lifters like Splendor

Hero MotoCorp is setting the stage to establish itself as an EV manufacturer. With legal niggles vs Hero Electric in the backseat, Hero MotoCorp will launch its Vida electric scooter on 7th Oct. The Indian automaker has also made strategic partnerships with Ather Energy and Gogoro. Hero is even setting alliances with Cali-based Zero EV for electric motorcycles.

But petrol-powered budget commuters are where Hero really shines and in that regard, August 2022 is no different. Hero sold 2,86,007 units of Splendor with a massive volume gain of 44,304 units registering 18.33% YoY growth. With a 61.75% share of Hero’s total sales in India, Splendor is the highest- 2W in India.

HF Deluxe is Hero’s cheapest offering. However, it has registered 36.96% drop in sales YoY. It only sold 72,224 units and forms 15.59% of Hero’s total sales. Passion and Glamour series are also commuters, but are offered at a slight premium over a few Splendor models. They sold 28,149 units and 27,613 units respectively and both of them registered positive sales growth of 90.04% and 16.28% respectively.

Hero Sales Breakup August 2022

Pleasure stands at 5th place and is not having all the fun as it registers a 3.55% drop in sales YoY with 16,589 units sold. Pleasure is still Hero’s highest-selling scooter. Followed by Destini which saw 35.87% YoY growth with 2,960 unit volume growth in August 2022. Xtreme 160R sold 3,602 units and gained 7.72% YoY. Hero recently launched a new Stealth 2.0 Edition for Xtreme 160R.

Maestro series scooters sold 3,323 units and saw a 45.76% drop in sales YoY. Despite being last in this list, XPulse 200 sold 1,987 units as opposed to 1,314 units in August 2021 and saw 51.22% YoY growth. Hero’s total domestic sales stand at 4,50,707 units and register 4.55% YoY growth with 19,632 units volume growth.

When it comes to exports, Hero Hunk tops the charts. Hero Hunk is long discontinued here in India. But it is being exported even today. Hunk shipped 2,749 units and registered a drop in sales of 57.60% YoY. Despite this, Hunk forms 23.16% of Hero’s total exports. Next in line is HF Deluxe which shipped just 2,451 units with a volume loss of 2,125 units over August 2021.

Hero Exports Aug 2022

HF Deluxe registered a 46.44% Drop in sales YoY and forms 20.65% of Hero’s total sales. In comparison, Glamour does a better job at holding sales numbers. With 2,388 units shipped, Glamour registers just 0.67% drop in sales YoY and holds a 20.12% share of this list.

A shiny beacon in India, Splendor is not well received in global markets. With just 1,574 units shipped, Splendor registers a 70.72% drop in sales YoY. Off-roader XPulse popularity is going down in global markets as it saw a 53.35% drop in sales YoY. Passion shipped 990 units in August 2022.

Pleasure is having some fun in export charts and with 372 units sold, it saw an 8.14% YoY growth. Next is Maestro with 312 units shipped, also falling in the red zone. Except for Pleasure, all of Hero’s exports have suffered de-growth YoY. Hero MotoCorp shipped 11,868 units in August 2022 with 10,874 units volume loss and registered 47.81% de-growth YoY when compared to August 2021. However, its arch-rival Honda is doing better in exports.