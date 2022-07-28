Hero Sales Breakup June 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Deluxe, Maestro, Destini

Hero MotoCorp registered strong YoY sales in domestic markets with 5.77 percent growth, while exports dipped 29.33 percent

In June 2022, Hero MotoCorp has registered domestic sales of 4,63,180 units. This was a YoY growth of 5.77 percent as against 4,37,905 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales on the other hand dipped marginally by 0.70 percent from 4,66,438 units sold in May 2022.

The leading two wheeler maker in India has also announced a price hike from July 2022 across its motorcycle and scooter range. This price hike across its motorcycle lineup ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,638 depending on model. The prices of scooters have also been increased by Rs 528 to Rs 1,630.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Breakup June 2022

In domestic markets, it was the Hero Splendor that topped sales charts with 2,70,923 units sold in June 2022, up 2.62 percent from 2,64,009 units sold in June 2021. This was a 6,914 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved 3.31 percent from 2,62,249 units sold in May 2022. It was followed at No. 2 by the HF Deluxe with sales of 1,13,155 units, up 2.20 percent YoY from 1,10,724 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales suffered a de-growth of 11.13 percent over 1,27,330 units sold in May 2022.

Hero Glamour (30,105 units) and Passion (18,560 units) posted both YoY and MoM growth respectively. However, sales of the Hero Pleasure dipped to 11,321 units, down 34.93 percent YoY from 17,397 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales fell by 38.91 percent over 18,531 units sold in May 2022.

There was also the Destini 125 (7,731 units), XPulse 200 (4,642 units), Xtreme 160R (3,806 units) and Maestro (2,937 units) on the domestic list, each of which posted a YoY growth. MoM sales however dipped for each of these models except for the XPulse 200 which saw a 33.35 percent increase in sales over 3,481 units sold in May 2022.

Hero MotoCorp Exports Breakup June 2022



In global markets, Hero MotoCorp suffered a YoY de-growth of 29.33 percent to 21,657 units shipped in June 2022, down from 30,646 units sold in June 2021. MoM exports however increased by 7.01 percent from 20,238 units shipped in May 2022. Here it was Hero HF Deluxe that saw most buyers globally. Sales increased 76.43 percent to 5,681 units from 3,220 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales were also higher by 3.88 percent when compared to 5,469 units shipped in May 2022. Hero HF Deluxe had a 26.23 percent share in the company lineup in June 2022.

Exports of Hero Hunk dipped on a YoY basis by 8.39 percent to 4,924 units in June 2022 but increased 78.99 percent MoM when compared to 2,751 units shipped in May 2022. Hero Glamour exports improved 319.48 percent YoY and 71.66 percent MoM to 3,876 units while exports also increased YoY and MoM in the case of Xpulse 200 by 17.16 percent and 31 percent respectively to 2,772 units.

Hero Splendor, which was a top favourite in domestic markets, failed to attract much attention overseas. Sales dipped 83.05 percent YoY to 1,507 units in June 2022 from 8,891 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also fell by 77.33 percent from 6,648 units shipped in May 2022.

Passion exports were at 1,440 units in the past month, up 220 percent MoM over 450 units shipped in May 2022 while exports of the Maestro dipped YoY by 18.77 percent to 1,233 units but increased MoM by 126.65 percent from 544 units shipped in May 2022. The export list also included Hero Pleasure (192 units) and Destini 125 (32 units), while there were 0 units of Achiever, Xtreme 160 and Xtreme 160/200 exported in the past month.