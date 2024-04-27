Hero Sales Breakup March 2024 – Splendor, Deluxe, Passion, Destini, Xtreme 125, Xoom, Mavrick

Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.57 lakh units in March 2024 while exports crossed 31k units

Hero MotoCorp sales breakup for March 2024 provides insights into the performance of its various models during the period. Despite a marginal decline in overall sales, certain models showcased remarkable growth, indicating shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics.

Hero Sales Breakup March 2024

Splendor continues to dominate the sales chart, maintaining its position as the highest-selling model for Hero MotoCorp. However, the month witnessed a slight downturn for the Splendor, with sales figures dropping to 286,138 units compared to the previous year. Following behind is the HF Deluxe, securing the second position with 83,947 units sold. While experiencing a decrease in sales compared to the same period last year, the HF Deluxe remains a popular choice among consumers in the commuter segment.

A notable highlight in March 2024 sales is the Passion, which witnessed a staggering growth of 439.87% year-over-year. With 22,491 units sold, the Passion’s resurgence indicates a resurgence in demand for this model. The Glamour and Destini 125 also demonstrated significant growth, with sales figures of 17,026 units and 14,143 units, respectively. Both models recorded double-digit growth percentages, reflecting a positive response from consumers.

Among the newer additions to Hero MotoCorp’s lineup, the Xtreme 125R and Xtreme 160 / 200 garnered attention with 12,010 units and 2,937 units sold, respectively. These models contributed to the brand’s diversified portfolio and attracted enthusiasts seeking performance-oriented rides. However, not all models experienced growth in sales. The Xpulse 200 and Maestro witnessed declines of 78.21% and 92.50%, respectively, indicating challenges in certain segments of the market.

Hero MotoCorp Exports March 2024

Hero MotoCorp Hunk emerges as the top performer in company’s export lineup, with a staggering 263.17% year-over-year growth. Recording sales of 7,554 units in March 2024, the Hunk solidifies its position as a sought-after model among global consumers.

Following closely behind is the HF Deluxe, with exports totalling 6,893 units. The model witnessed a commendable growth rate of 21.27% compared to the same period last year, reflecting its popularity in international markets. Another standout performer is the Xpulse 200, which experienced an exceptional growth rate of 324.31%. With 6,144 units exported in March 2024, the Xpulse 200 captivates adventure enthusiasts worldwide.

India’a No 1 two wheeler, Splendor also contributes to Hero MotoCorp’s export success, with 3,280 units shipped in March 2024. Despite facing stiff competition, the Splendor maintains its appeal among international consumers, recording a growth rate of 31.04%. Hero Xoom scooter had 2,370 units exported in March 2024.

Additionally, models like the Glamour, Maestro, and Karizma make notable contributions to Hero MotoCorp’s export figures, showcasing the brand’s diverse product lineup catered to varied consumer preferences in global markets. However, certain models experienced declines in exports, including the Passion and Pleasure, highlighting the need for targeted strategies to address specific market challenges and preferences.

Overall, Hero MotoCorp’s exports witnessed a substantial growth of 87.56%, with a total of 31,158 units shipped in March 2024. The impressive performance underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence on the global stage and catering to the diverse needs of international customers.