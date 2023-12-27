Hero Sales Breakup Nov 2023 – Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion, Pleasure, Vida, Xoom

Hero MotoCorp marked a substantial surge in both domestic and global sales in November 2023, achieving an impressive total sales figure of 488,866 units

This upswing was a result of favorable economic conditions, the ongoing wedding season, and a buoyant consumer sentiment that significantly bolstered two-wheeler sales in India. Comparing this to the 390,894 units sold in November 2022, the growth is evident, although it’s worth noting a decline from the 572,057 units sold in October 2023.

Hero Sales Breakup Nov 2023

Domestically, Hero MotoCorp sold 474,102 units, showcasing a robust year-on-year increase of 24.83 percent from the 379,801 units sold in November 2022. This translates to a voluminous growth of 94,301 units. Hero Splendor retained its prominent position, securing a commanding 52.90 percent share within the company’s portfolio and maintaining its top spot in two-wheeler sales. Despite a slight 5.57 percent year-on-year decrease with 250,786 units sold in November 2023 compared to 265,588 units in November 2022, it remained a frontrunner.

Hero HF Deluxe experienced exceptional growth, witnessing a remarkable surge in sales with 116,421 units sold, signifying a substantial 78.91 percent increase from the 65,074 units sold in November 2022. This remarkable growth resulted in a 24.56 percent share.

The year-on-year sales for Hero Passion skyrocketed by an astounding 1168.25 percent, climbing to 34,750 units in the previous month from a mere 2,740 units in November 2022. This remarkable increase could be attributed to the enhanced features introduced in the new Passion Plus launched earlier in July, boasting innovations such as i3S technology, a side stand indicator, semi-digital instrument console, a mobile charging port, and an extended, wider seat for heightened rider and pillion comfort.

Both Hero Pleasure (22,752 units) and Glamour (20,926 units) witnessed growth, amounting to 15.26 percent and 182.71 percent year-on-year respectively. However, Destini 125 experienced a slight dip in sales by 17.23 percent year-on-year, dropping to 12,756 units in the last month from 15,411 units sold in November 2022. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp successfully sold 7,124 units of Xoom, 3,286 units of Vida, and 2,655 units of Xtreme 160/200, along with 895 units of Karizma 210 and 298 units of Maestro. Each of these models, excluding Maestro, exhibited outstanding year-on-year growth.

Hero HF Deluxe Leads Exports in November 2023

Exports surged by 33.09 percent year-on-year to reach 14,764 units in November 2023 from 11,093 units in November 2022. Hero HF Deluxe emerged as the frontrunner in the export segment, despite a 13.55 percent decrease from 4,192 units in November 2022 to 3,624 units in November 2023, commanding a substantial 24.55 percent share.

Hero Maestro experienced a noteworthy year-on-year upsurge of 305.17 percent, escalating from a mere 744 units in November 2022 to 3,136 units in November 2023. Meanwhile, Hunk exports saw a marginal growth of 0.34 percent to reach 2,663 units, compared to 2,654 units in November 2022. The export figures for Hero XPulse witnessed a staggering 280.62 percent year-on-year growth, escalating from 578 units in November 2022 to 2,200 units shipped in the last month. Conversely, Hero Splendor experienced a decline of 37.74 percent year-on-year in exports, amounting to 1,320 units.

Furthermore, Glamour exports soared by 203.25 percent to 1,213 units in November 2023 from 400 units shipped in November 2022, while Pleasure saw 372 units exported in the past month, a decline from 967 units in the same period last year. Additionally, the export list included Hero Passion, which witnessed a 33.33 percent decline to 180 units from 270 units shipped in November 2022, and Destini, with exports growing by 433.33 percent to 48 units from 9 units in November 2022. Hero MotoCorp also shipped 4 units of Xtreme and 2 units each of Xoom and Karizma.