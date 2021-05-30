Hero Sales, Exports Breakup April 2021 – Splendor, Deluxe, Glamour, Pleasure

Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe remained top-selling models in both domestic and exports

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been extremely disastrous not just healthwise but also financially since businesses across the country came to a standstill once again very much similar to last year around the same time. The auto industry of the country too had to bear the brunt last month when sales plummeted drastically.

Domestic- Splendor, HF Deluxe Lead sales figures

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler company, witnessed a decline in MoM sales by 37.04 percent in April 2021. The manufacturer was able to sell a total of 3,42,704 units of two-wheelers which is 2,01,836 units less than what was sold the previous month in March.

The list was spearheaded by the brand’s most popular product- Splendor which recorded a sales volume of 1,93,598 units last month as opposed to 2,80,090 units retailed in March this year. This resulted in a decline in MoM sales by 30.88 percent.

It was followed by another entry-level motorcycle HF Deluxe which registered a sales volume of 71,294 units in April. A decline in figure by 73,511 units translated to a negative MoM growth of 50.66 percent.

Others too register MoM decline

Glamour took third place with 23,627 units in April 2021 as compared to 32,371 units sold the previous month, thus registering an MoM decline of 27.01 percent. Hero’s most popular scooter Pleasure registered sales of 18,298 units last month which was 10,218 units less than the previous month. It recorded degrowth of 35.83 percent. It was followed by Passion at the fifth spot with 17,748 units sold in April. In March, the figures for the 110cc motorcycle stood at 30,464, therefore, recording an MoM decline of 41.74 percent.

Destini (9,121 units), Maestro Edge (4,680 units), Xtreme 160R (2,293 units) and Xpulse 200 (2,045 units) formed the rest of the range for Hero’s domestic portfolio. All two-wheelers recorded negative MoM growths of 35.05 percent, 41.54 percent, 40.29 percent and 17.71 percent.

Exports

Things weren’t too pleasing for overseas markets as exports were hit badly due to disruption in production. A total of 29,671 two-wheelers were shipped to foreign markets in April this year by Hero MotoCorp.

In comparison to March 2021, these numbers were less by 2,946 units which resulted in a MoM decline of 9.03 percent. HF Deluxe spearheaded the exports for April with 8,716 units dispatched to overseas markets. With 375 units less than March 2021, it translated to degrowth of 4.12 percent.

HF Deluxe was followed by Splendor which registered exports of 5,194 units in April against 7,106 units dispatched in March. This resulted in a negative MoM growth of 26.91 percent. All models, barring Xpulse 200 and Glamour, recorded a decline in exports. Hero shipped 3,026 units and 3,012 units of both motorcycles, therefore, registering positive MoM growths of 27.41 percent and 219.75 percent.