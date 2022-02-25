Hero Sales, Exports Breakup Jan 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Maestro

Hero MotoCorp Splendor was the best-selling bike in the company lineup for domestic market while the Hunk found more buyers in export markets

Hero MotoCorp has reported a de-growth in domestic sales in the past month. Sales which had stood at 4,67,753 units in January 2021 dipped 23.33 percent to 3,58,607 units in January 2022. MoM sales also fell 4.22 percent from 3,74,415 units sold in December 2021.

Hero Sales Breakup Jan 2022

Hero Splendor topped sales lists last month. It saw sales of 2,08,263 units in January 2022, down 7.60 percent over 2,25,382 units sold in January 2021. Splendor commands a 58.08 percent share in the company lineup. This was against 60.56 percent share held in December 2021 when sales stood at 2,26,759 units.

Hero Splendor was the best-selling motorcycle in January 2022. At No. 2 was Hero HF Deluxe with sales of 85,926 units, down 36.29 percent over 1,34,860 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales increased by 3.43 percent from 83,080 units sold in December 2021 causing share percent to go up from 22.19 to 23.96 percent.

Hero Glamour sales increased on a YoY basis by 7.90 percent to 24,472 units, up from 22,681 units sold in January 2021. This was a MoM de-growth of 22.54 percent over 31,595 units sold in December 2021. Share percentage dipped from 8.44 percent held in December 2021 to6.82 percent in the past month.

Hero Pleasure (13,195 units) and Passion (11,759 units) also posted a YoY de-growth of 3.68 percent and 3.28 percent respectively while MoM sales increased 43.35 percent and 5.50 percent respectively.

Hero Maestro sales dipped 10.10 percent YoY to 5,743 units while Xpluse 200 sales were at 3,132 units, up 78.97 percent over 1,750 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales of Maestro and Xpulse increased 5.58 percent and 23.55 percent over 5,425 units and 2,535 units respectively. Lower down the order it was Xtreme 160R and Destini 125 that experienced YoY and MoM growth to 3,067 units and 3,049 units respectively.

Hero Exports Breakup Jan 2022

Hero MotoCorp has seen its exports grow significantly over the past 2 months. Exports in December 2021 stood at 20,282 units relating to a 7.54 percent MoM growth. On a YoY basis, exports increased to 21,816 units, a 20.44 percent growth over exports of 18,113 units seen in January 2021.

In global markets, it was the Hero Hunk that was most in demand. Its exports surged 579.57 percent YoY to 10,462 units and was the only model in the company lineup to see exports above the 10,000 unit mark. MoM sales also increased 19.94 percent over 8,873 units shipped in December 2021.

At No. 2 was the Splendor though exports dipped 28.94 percent YoY to 4,030 units while MoM shipments increased 76.44 percent from 2,284 units sold in December 2021. Likewise, exports of the HF Deluxe (3,596 units), Glamour (2,772 units) and Maestro (312 units) also saw YoY and MoM growth along with the Pleasure scooter (274 units).

Hero MotoCorp has seen exports of the Xpulse 200 dip significantly. It was down to just 132 units in the past month, 88.91 percent lower as compared to 1,190 units sold in January 2021. It was also a MoM de-growth of 54.64 percent over 291 units sold in December 2021. Destini 125 scooter exports were down to 58 units last month from 200 units shipped in January 2021 while 0 units were exported in December 2021.