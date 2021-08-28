Hero Sales, Exports Breakup July 2021 – Splendor, Deluxe, Glamour, Pleasure

Despite a decline of over 14% in domestic sales, Hero MotoCorp continues to be the leader in two wheeler segment

Hero MotoCorp has reported total domestic sales at 4,29,138 units, a de-growth of 14.23 percent over 5,00,307 units sold in July 2020. Exports on the other hand grew 233.42 percent YoY to 25,190 units in the past month up from 7,555 units shipped in July 2020. MoM growth was however on the down side both in terms of domestic sales and exports which dipped 2.20 percent and 17.80 percent respectively.

Hero MotoCorp Domestic Sales

Hero Splendor, an entry level commuter bike, remains a hot favorite in domestic markets. It has topped the sales charts with 2,50,794 units sold in the past month, up 17.52 percent over 2,13,413 units sold in July 2020. Hero Splendor holds a 58.44 percent share and along with HF Deluxe at No. 2 with 1,06,304 units sold, were the only two bikes from Hero MotoCorp to amass sales over the 1 lakh unit mark in the past month. Hero Splendor was not only the best-selling bike in the company lineup but the most sold motorcycle in the country in the month of July 2021

However, apart from Hero Splendor and Pleasure, every other bike in the company portfolio posted de-growth in the past month. MoM sales of Splendor dipped 5.13 percent as against 2,64,369 units sold in June 2021. HF Deluxe too reported de-growth, down 3.99 percent over 1,10,724 units sold in June 2021.

3rd highest selling motorcycle in Hero MotorCorp’s portfolio was Glamour of which the company sold 20,606 units in July 2021, a massive de-growth of 59.77 percent over 51,225 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales of this bike however noted a 9.85 percent growth as against 18,759 units sold in June 2021. Later last month, Hero MotoCorp had teased the 2021 Glamour Xtec 125 which will now come in with Bluetooth connectivity, H shaped LED DRLs and new black paint scheme.

Posting a 58.73 percent YoY de-growth was the Hero Passion at No. 4. Sales dipped from 44,377 units sold in July 2020 to 18,316 units in the past month. It was however, a growth of 13.67 percent MoM as compared to 16,113 units sold in June 2021.

At No. 5 was Hero Pleasure scooter with 8.74 percent YoY growth from 16,290 units sold in July 2020 to 17,713 units sold last month. MoM sales however dipped 1.25 percent as against 17,937 units sold in June 2021.

Hero Destini, Maestro and Xpulse 200 each posted YoY de-growth while Destini 125 and Maestro performed better in a MoM basis. Xtreme 160R sales grew 126.35 percent MoM from 1,017 units sold in June 2021 to 2,302 units in July 2021 while Xpulse 200 sales dipped 23.51 percent to 1,402 units in the past month.

Hero MotoCorp Exports

Hero MotoCorp exported a total of 25,190 units in the past month, a growth of 233.42 percent as against 7,555 units exported in July 2020. MoM exports however dipped 17.80 percent as against 30,646 units shipped in June 2021.

In export lists, Hero Achiever was most in demand in global markets. Shipments stood at 8,623 units, up 771.89 percent over 989 units exported in July 2020. MoM growth stood at 5.73 percent over 8,156 units shipped in June 2021.

Hero Splendor and Hunk exports grew 181.43 percent to 7,925 units and 811.40 percent to 3,518 units respectively in the past month. However, MoM export figures dipped 10.86 percent and 34.55 percent respectively from 8,891 units and 5,375 units shipped in June 2021.

Exports of HF Deluxe surged 7,530 percent YoY from 40 units shipped in July 2020 to 3,052 units in the past month. MoM sales suffered de-growth of 5.22 percent over 3,220 units shipped in June 2021.

YoY export growth was reported for Xpulse 200, Maestro, Pleasure and Destini 125. MoM exports dipped for Xpulse 200 and Maestro but increased in case of Pleasure and Destini 125 by 42.22 percent and 207.69 percent respectively.