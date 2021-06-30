Hero Sales, Exports Breakup May 2021 – Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion, Xtreme

Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe take top two spots both in domestic and export markets for May 2021

The ongoing pandemic that resulted in plant and showroom closure has adversely affected both domestic sales and exports of two wheelers in the country. Every two and four wheeler automaker in India has suffered due to this present condition with lower sales and Hero MotoCorp was no exception.

The company has reported total sales of 1,83,021 units in May 21 out of which domestic sales stood at 1,59,538 units and exports at 23,483 units. This was a MoM de-growth by 53.45 percent and 20.86 percent respectively.

Hero MotoCorp Domestic Sales

Hero Splendor commanded the most attention both in domestic and export markets. Domestic sales in May 21 stood at 1,00,435 units, down 48.12 percent over 1,93,598 units sold in April 21. The Hero Splendor holds a 62.95 percent share in the company lineup. Hero MotoCorp has also announced a price hike of upto Rs 3,000 across portfolio from 1st July 2021. The revised prices are aimed to offset rising commodity costs.

Hero HF Deluxe was at No.2 in terms of sales with 42,118 units sold in the past month, down 40.92 percent over 71,294 units sold in April 21. This was followed by the Glamour which suffered a MoM de-growth of 69.05 percent to 7,313 units sold in May 21 as against 23,627 units sold in April 21.

The Hero Glamour is set to receive a new Xtec variant in India. Glamour Xtec will come in as the top-end variant of the range, sporting some cosmetic updates and added features. Glamour Xtec will also get Auto Sail technology that allows the bike to crawl in stop-go traffic and i3S idle stop-start system for better fuel efficiency.

Domestic sales charts included the Hero Passion and Pleasure lower down the order with each reporting de-growth of 71.60 percent and 87.93 percent respectively. However, it was the Hero Destini 125 and Xtreme 160R, that suffered the maximum de-growth in terms of domestic sales, down 94.08 percent to 540 units and 91.84 percent to 187 units respectively in May 21.

Hero MotoCorp Exports

The export list had Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe and Achiever, at the top – though each of these reported MoM de-growth. Splendor exports dipped 31.88 percent to 6,850 units in May 21 as against 5,194 units shipped in April 21.

There was a de-growth of 40.6 percent in terms of HF Deluxe exports which fell to 5,198 units in the past month, down from 8,716 units exported in April 21. Achiever exports on the other hand fell just 4.99 percent to 4,116 units, down from 4,332 units exported MoM.

Hero MotoCorp noted export growth only in terms of 3 of its models that included the Hunk, Maestro and Destini 125. Exports of Hunk increased 61.42 percent to 3,900 units while Maestro exports surged 22.20 percent to 666 units in May 21 up from 545 units exported in April 21 while Destini 125 exports were up 93.33 percent to 116 units in May 21 from 60 units shipped in April 21.