Hero Sales, Exports Dec 2020 – Splendor, Deluxe, Xpulse, Pleasure, Maestro

Hero Splendor continues to lead the company’s sales in both domestic and overseas segments

Hero MotoCorp finished last year on a high despite a major chunk of business was lost due to the ongoing crisis of Covid-19. Most automotive manufacturers had to face the wrath of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent nationwide lockdown which impacted businesses heavily.

However, a resurgence in the automotive sector has been steady with rising in demand post lifting of lockdown and ease of restrictions. A prime example being Hero MotoCorp which despite all adversities showed a cumulative YoY growth of 3.16 percent in the domestic market.

Domestic Market- Splendor, HF Deluxe Biggest Shares of Pie

Leading the sales chart for domestic market was Splendor with cumulative sales of 1,94,930 units in the month of December. In comparison, Hero MotoCorp sold 1,93,930 units of Splendor during the same period in 2019. This resulted in a marginal YoY growth of 0.62 percent.

This was followed by HF Deluxe at the second position with 1,41,168 units in December 2020 in comparison to 1,38,951 units in December 2019 which resulted in a growth of 1.60 percent. Splendor and HF Deluxe are only two bikes from Hero which have sold over a lakh unit last month.

At third position, Passion recorded sales of 36,626 last month in comparison to 28,960 units sold in December 2019. This meant a YoY growth of 35.85 percent. It was followed by Glamour at fourth position with 19,238 units in December 2020 as opposed to 28,606 units dispatched to Hero dealerships last month and is one of the few products to register a negative YoY growth of 32.75 percent.

Fifth, sixth and seventh spots were taken by the company’s scooter offerings Pleasure, Destini and Maestro respectively. All three scooters registered positive YoY growths of 67.59 percent, 70.87 percent and 8.40 percent respectively. While Pleasure recorded sales of 19,090 units in December 2020, Destini and Maestro recorded sales of 5,789 units and 3,911 units respectively last month.

Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 lag behind

Lagging behind in the sales chart were the company’s premium offering the recently introduced Xtreme 160R and Xpulse 200 with 3,265 units and 1,018 units dispatched to Hero showrooms in December 2020. Xpulse 200 witnessed a decline of 55.95 percent in sales, Xtreme 160R since it was launched midway in 2020 does not have figures for the previous year.

Exports- Splendor shines here too

Hero MotoCorp shipped a total of 22,032 units to overseas markets in December 2020 as opposed to only 12,836 units in December 2019. This resulted in an overall increase in exports by 71.64 percent. The exports chart was also led by Splendor which recorded a healthy YoY growth of 175.52 percent thanks to 5,345 units sold previous month in comparison to 1,940 units in December 2019.

It was followed by HF Deluxe at second place with 3,124 units sold in December last year instead of 2,152 units in the previous year thus making growth of 45.17 percent. However, the highest YoY growth was witnessed by Destini 125, Xtreme 150 and Achiever with 637.50 percent, 521.52 percent and 292.26 percent respectively. Both Acheiver and Xtreme 150 have been discontinued in the Indian market.