Hero Scooter Prices April 2022 – Pleasure, Maestro Edge, Destini

Prices of scooters from Hero MotoCorp have been increased by up to Rs 2,000 depending on variant

Hero MotoCorp is the latest auto brand to increase prices of its models. The company currently offers four scooters under its portfolio namely Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125 and Destini 125. Prices of almost all variants have been increased this month.

Hero Scooter Prices April 2022

Hero Pleasure Plus has received a price hike of up to Rs 1,450, Destini is now dearer by up to Rs 1,550. On the other hand, Maestro Edge has received a price hike of Rs 1,250 for its 110cc version and Rs 2,000 for its 125cc guise. Price increments of all models are marginal and should not drastically change buying decisions for prospective consumers.

Pleasure Plus is now available at a starting price of Rs 63,520 and goes up to Rs 72,870 for the top-spec XTec Drum Jubilant Yellow variant. Prices of Hero Destini 125 start at Rs 71,500 and go up to Rs 76,900 for the top-spec VX Platinum variant.

Xtec lineup of Destini 125 has not witnessed any price update since the scooter was launched only a couple of weeks earlier. Hero recently launched the feature-packed Xtec variant of the Destini 125, priced at Rs 79,990.

Coming to Maestro Edge, the 110cc version of the sporty-looking scooter is priced at Rs 66,820 for the drum brake variant and Rs 72,870 for the disc brake variant after the latest price update. Whereas the 125cc iteration of Maestro Edge is now priced between Rs 75,450 and Rs 84,320. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. No other updates have been reported on any of these four scooters.

Hero Scooters Specs

Pleasure Plus and Maestro Edge 110 are powered by the same 110.9cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8 bhp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque 8.75 Nm at 5,500rpm. On the other hand, Destini and Maestro Edge 125 are powered by a 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque. All scooters are available with a CVT automatic gearbox.

All scooters from Hero MotoCorp are offered with a drum brake as standard on both wheels that are aided by combined braking system (CBS). Out of the four models mentioned above, all barring Pleasure Plus are offered with an optional front disc brake.

Hero will soon mark its entry into the electric mobility space with its upcoming electric scooter under its new subsidiary brand called Vida. This new Hero electric scooter will rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc.