Hero Splendor 125cc XTEC Launch Price Rs 83k – 68 Kmpl Mileage

The 125 cc engine on Hero Super Splendor XTEC is shared with Glamour XTEC, makes 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox

Being the largest motorcycle manufacturer is not easy and Hero MotoCorp knows that very well. To retain that position, the company has to continually evolve and search for logical upgrades to keep its product lineup up to date. In that regard, Hero is taking a holistic approach by offering its XTEC suite of features to more and more vehicles.

Hero Splendor 125cc XTEC Prices

After offering XTEC on 100cc offerings like Splendor+, Hero has turned its gaze on Super Splendor, a 125cc offering. Super Splendor XTEC sits above Passion XTEC, a 110cc motorcycle. Prices start from Rs. 83,368 for drum brake variant and go till Rs. 87,268 for disc brake variant (both prices ex-sh).

The motorcycle has been spotted at dealers. In the grand scheme of things under Hero’s lineup, Super Splendor XTEC sits beside Glamour XTEC with the same 124.7 cc engine. This engine has a bore of 52.4 mm and a stroke of 57.8 mm. It is capable of kicking out 10.7 bhp of power at 7500 RPM and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6000 RPM. Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, Super Splendor promises a fuel efficiency figure of 68 km/l.

Targeting tech-savvy youngsters and first first-time motorcycle buyers, Hero MotoCorp promises ‘Super’ power, mileage, comfort and Super punch and style from its Super Splendor. Now that connectivity features along with more upmarket elements like a fully-digital instrument console adds a dash of futuristic appeal to this commuter.

XTEC suite of features from Hero MotoCorp includes a fully digital speedometer, low fuel indicator, service reminder, malfunction indicator and more essential utilities. Connectivity features with XTEC suite include Bluetooth pairing, call alert and SMS alert and more.

New Splendor Design

Complementing its new connectivity features, Hero Splendor 125cc XTEC comes equipped with an LED headlamp, LED position lamp, and attractive graphics that are likely to appeal to the target audience. Adding to its appeal, is Hero’s wide-spread dealer and service network across length and breadth of India and brand value and resale value that Hero products usually command.

Componentry includes an optional disc brake at front, rear drum brake, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers, alloy wheels finished in black, comfortable rider triangle and more. It primarily rivals Honda’s CB Shine 125cc and TVS Raider, which gets an even modern 5” TFT panel with GPS and more goodies.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp has brought the finest range of cutting-edge, technologically advanced XTEC products in its portfolio of motorcycle and scooters and has created a distinct place for itself among riding enthusiasts in the country. And, with the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment. We are confident that the iconic Super Splendor in its new version is going to add to the growing appeal of our XTEC range of two-wheelers. With this product, we are presenting a whole package to our customers, that scores on connectivity, convenience and design.”