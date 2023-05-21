Hero Splendor Modified Sports Edition Looks Dope – Render

Splendor Sports Edition render by Kobeyo Customs is based on a Splendor+ with a 97.2cc engine generating 7.95 bhp and 8.05 Nm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox

Hero MotoCorp is renowned for its budget commuters. They are the undisputed champion and their biggest sales generator is Splendor. Hero never forayed into the sporty neo-retro Cafe Racer genre, except it did. But not in a way you would have liked, though. Because Hero based its cafe racer on Splendor Pro and named it Splendor Pro Classic.

It didn’t sell as much as Hero would have liked. Kobeyo Customs has come up with their version of Hero Cafe Racer named Splendor Sports Edition based on Splendor+. We think this is what Splendor Pro Classic should have been from day one. Let’s take a look.

Splendor Sports Edition Render

For starters, Kobeyo Customs seem to be big fan of Triumph Motorcycles. That’s where most of the parts are cut and pasted on this Splendor Sports Edition render. Sticking with the end result, we should say that it looks very appealing, certainly for a Splendor+ on which it is based. New mono-tone colours without Hero’s infamous stickers would look even nicer.

Kobeyo Customs has used Triumph Street Triple’s front USD telescopic forks, front and rear alloy wheels, stubby exhaust system along with handlebar. With them, Splendor Sports Edition render has a dual disc setup at the front, a boomerang-shaped aluminium swingarm, and fatter tyres. Splendor’s 100cc engine would definitely struggle to just pull these fat tyres.

But as a concept rendered, it looks stunning. Kobeyo has lifted seats, rear subframe and tail right off a Triumph Scrambler and pasted it on their Splendor Sports Edition render. The split seats don’t have a step. Front headlight cowl is slightly elongated and lends a faux windscreen effect.

Kobeyo re-touched some of the components like the fuel tank and some other body panels. All these combined, it looks like Splendor+ went through a breakup and hit the gym probably three times a day. This lends a perspective of a cafe racer from Hero MotoCorp based on its 160cc or even its new 210cc platform.

Why did Hero’s first Cafe Racer fail?

To Hero’s credit, the company didn’t just slap a rear seat cowl on Splendor Pro and call it a day. Instead, Hero gave it a round headlight, single-seat with backrest, round ORVMs, minimal body panels, a new subframe and a new tail. Instead of being the style statement for Splendor buyers, Splendor Pro Classic was an absolute disaster.

For people in the market for a budget commuter, it lacked Splendor’s practicality. For people looking for an enthusiast cafe racer, Splendor Pro Classic was just a glorified 100cc Splendor. Hero discontinued it in 2017. Back when it was on sale, Splendor Pro Classic packed a 97cc engine generating 8.1 bhp of power and 8.07 Nm of torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.

