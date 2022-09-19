2022 Hero Splendor New Colour Launched – Silver Nexus Blue

Splendor Plus is one of the few products to come on a 100cc platform to offer more frugality

Hero MotoCorp has knocked it out of the park completely when it comes to budget commuters. Rivals often seem like they’re not in the same league. Heck, some rivals don’t even feel like they’re in the same sport. Such is the popularity that revolves around Splendor’s name.

A pedigree like this, often makes competitors yearn for more success. But, to keep themselves ahead like they are now, Hero offers a slew of colour choices, engine choices and even features like XTEC connectivity for Splendor range. A combination of which makes a product what it is today, a force to be reckoned with. To keep the winning streak going, Hero has now added a new colour. Let’s take a look.

Hero Splendor New Colour – Silver Nexus Blue

Hero MotoCorp sold 2,86,007 units of Splendor in August 2022. This volume consists of all the motorcycles that fall under Splendor branding. Like Splendor Plus, Splendor Plus XTEC, Super Splendor and Splendor iSmart 110. Splendor is backed up by HF Deluxe, Passion and Glamour brands to make Hero MotoCorp undisputed king of budget commuters. Honda is coming up with a new 100cc bike too.

To put it into context, Honda CB Shine takes second place and sold just 1,20,139 units in the same month with declining sales YoY. Compared to motorcycles, Honda has seen more success in the scooter segment. Any update, no matter how small, is quite a big thing for Splendor series considering the scale at which it sells.

In that light, Hero has added a fresh new colour palette to the mix. This new colour option was on offer a long time ago and has been added back into the mix recently. It gets a base silver colour, on which Hero branding is engulfed in Nexus blue shade. This Nexus Blue shade is further engulfed by a layer of dark grey and then, a dark olive green.

Hero logo is integrated into its fuel tank graphics and is not a 3D metallic one. On the side panels, we can see Splendor+ badging along with i3S badging. i3S is Hero’s proprietary technology that enables stop-start functionality which further boosts fuel efficiency. Video is credited to Biker Mjk.

Specs & Features

For all you minimalism aficionados, Hero has a Matte Shield Gold shade that gets 3D Hero and Splendor+ lettering along with a single-tone gold palette. If you are willing to make your wallet lighter, Splendor Plus also gets an XTEC variant with a slew of connected features along with a fully digital instrument display. This bike gets a Canvas Black colour option that probably looks the neatest.

Standard Splendor Plus gets a USB charger, 18” alloy wheels, a side stand indicator along with an engine cutoff sensor and switchable i3S tech. It is powered by a 97.2cc FI engine. It is capable of kicking out 7.9 bhp of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. With this new colour, Hero is bringing back an iconic paint scheme. This might help Hero to eat further into the rival’s pies. As far as rivals are concerned, we have Bajaj Platina, Honda’s upcoming 100cc bike and then Hero’s own HF Deluxe in 100cc segment.