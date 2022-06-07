Hero Splendor XTEC New Features Detailed – Official TVC

Splendor Plus Xtec is available in four colours of Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White

Hero Splendor, a highly popular commuter bike in the company lineup has been on sale over the past three decades. It features at the top of company sales charts each month over and above all the other models by a significant margin.

Over the years, Hero MotoCorp has introduced various iterations of the Splendor Plus, Splendor Plus i3S along with the Drum and Disc variants. Now the company has added a top of the line variant called the Splendor Plus XTEC. It was launched at a price of Rs 72,900 and boasts of a contemporary design and advanced technology.

New Hero Splendor XTEC TVC Official

This 100cc commuter motorcycle gets four new colour schemes of Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White. It gets an LED high intensity position lamp, an LED strip across its front end and new body graphics seen on its headlamp cowl, fuel tank and side panel.

The new Splendor XTEC also sports a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity which offers features such as incoming calls and SMS message alerts, missed call reminder, etc. Take a look at the official TVC below.

New Hero Splendor XTEC console is seen with a real time mileage indicator, twin trip meters, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge. It also comes in with an integrated USB charger, side stand engine cut off system and i3S Technology (Idle Start-Stop System) for better fuel efficiency. In terms of safety, the new Hero Splendor Plus XTEC also gets a Bank Angle Sensor that cuts off the engine during a fall. It rides on 18 inch alloy wheels

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC – Engine Specs

The new Splendor Plus XTEC sees no change in its engine lineup. It continues to be powered by the same engine that powers its standard model. This 97.2cc, BS-VI compliant, single cylinder, air cooled engine makes 7.9 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a 4 speed gearbox.

There is also no change in braking and suspension which are handled via 130mm drum brakes at the front and rear with a combined braking system and telescopic fork in the front and twin springs at the rear. Hero MotoCorp is offering the new XTEC variant with a 5 year warranty.

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is being offered at Rs 72,900, at a premium over the other Splendor variants that are priced from Rs. 69,380 to Rs. 71,700 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Hero Splendor Plus XTEC enters a segment wherein it will take on the likes of Bajaj Platina, TVS Radeon and Honda CD 110 Deluxe.