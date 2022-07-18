Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition Launch Price Rs 1.52 L – Ex Sh

Higher ground clearance, improved suspension, rally tyres and enhanced ergonomics are among the key highlights of Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition

Aiming to boost off-roading capabilities of Xpulse 200 4V, Hero MotoCorp has launched a fully road-legal Rally Edition. It is approved by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). While the company has revealed pricing, Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition won’t be immediately available for sale. Price starts from Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-sh. Bookings open online from 12 PM on 22nd July and will close on 12 pm, 29th July.

In addition, Hero MotoCorp has also launched Rally Kit, for existing Xpulse 200 owners. It is priced at Rs 46k. This will be in addition to the bike’s starting price of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Xpulse 4V Rally Edition features

With new Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition, off-road enthusiasts can significantly improve overall ride experience. The factor fitted rally kit comprises three sub-kits, tyres, suspension and ergonomics. Just like the earlier Rally Kit for Xpulse 2V, wherein sub-kits were available for sale separately, the same approach will be utilized this time too. Individual prices of the sub-kits will be announced in coming months.

One of the key upgrades in Xpulse 4V Rally Edition is adjustable cartridge front suspension with 250 mm of travel and pre-load adjustable rear suspension with 220 mm of travel. The kit also has handlebar risers. In comparison, the stock version of Xpulse 4V has suspension travel of 190 mm at front and 170 mm at rear. The improved suspension will enhance control and handling as well as reduce rider fatigue.

Tyre kit has Maxxis tyres at front and rear, which are designed to improve grip and stability. The knobby pattern tyres can improve ride dynamics across varied terrains such as mud, sand and gravel. Stock version of the bike is equipped with dual-purpose tyres that can work across both city streets and off-road tracks. With the improved suspension and tyres, ground clearance has been increased to 275 mm. This again makes the bike a better off-roader. The stock version has a ground clearance of 220 mm.

To ensure the rider is comfortably aligned with the hardware updates, Xpulse 4V Rally Edition comprises improved ergonomics as well. It includes a flat, taller bench-style seat and extended gear pedal. Side stand height has been increased to support the tall design of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition specs

Hero Xpulse 200 4V utilizes 276 mm and 220 mm petal disc at front and rear, respectively. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard. The bike is powered by a 199.6 cc, oil cooled motor that generates 19.1 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

Other key features include round LED headlamp, prominent front beak, sporty dual-tone graphics, compact windscreen, body-coloured rear-view mirrors, knuckle guards, wire spoke wheels, toothed brake pedal, aluminium skid plate and upswept exhaust. The bike has a digital LCD speedometer with Eco Mode indicator and Gear indicator. It has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to access features like call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.