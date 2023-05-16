Hero XPulse 200 4V Updates – Ride Modes, Dual ABS, New Headlight

Expected to be launched soon, updated Hero XPulse 200 4V could be around Rs 5k costlier than the current model

Already one of the bestselling entry-level off-road bikes in the country, Hero XPulse 200 4V is getting some crucial updates. The new equipment will ensure a better overall experience for users. With the teasers rolling out, launch can be expected later this month or early June.

Updated Hero XPulse 200 4V could be launched with a price increase of around Rs 5k. That should not be a concern, as the bike is affordably priced. The existing version is available at a starting price of Rs 1,38,766 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hero XPulse 200 4V new features

In terms of aesthetics, XPulse 200 4V gets a refreshed LED headlight and new LED DRL. New design of the headlamp essentially highlights Hero’s ‘H’ logo. It complements the bike’s sporty profile, although the existing round headlamp has its own charm. It is possible that Hero MotoCorp may be looking to improve visibility as well with the new headlamp. A similar headlamp design was seen last year with the model that was launched in Turkey.

It is possible that some new colours can also be introduced with updated XPulse 200 4V. As of now, users can choose from colour options of Matte Nexus Blue, Polestar Blue and Sports Red. Other features such as knuckle guards, compact visor, raised front fender, fork gaiters, flat seat, spoke wheels, engine guard and upswept exhaust will be same as earlier.

Talking about functional updates, Hero XPulse 200 4V gets dual-channel ABS. It is the first Hero bike to get this feature. With improved braking, users should be able to unlock the bike’s full potential in terms of its speed and ability to negotiate sharp corners. Another key update is multiple ABS modes or ride modes. This again is a first for a Hero bike.

The three ride modes are Road, Off-road and Rally. In Road mode, the ABS system will be fully functional. In Off-road mode, the ABS at rear could be relaxed to allow a little bit of slip. In Rally mode, the ABS at rear will be completely shut off. More details will be revealed at the time of launch. Clearly, the addition of ride modes makes the bike a more versatile machine.

No performance boost

Hero XPulse 200 4V will continue with the 200cc motor that churns out 19.1 PS of max power and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The bike has a diamond frame, with 37 mm telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension. It has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, shod with 90/90 and 120/80 tyres, respectively. Braking setup comprises 276 mm and 220 mm petal discs at front and rear, respectively.

Hero XPulse 200 4V does not have a direct rival. In terms of pricing, the closest option is Royal Enfield Himalayan. It starts at around Rs 2.54 lakh. Even at a higher pricing, Himalayan does not get LED headlight or ABS-based ride modes.