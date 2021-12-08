Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Wins At INRSC 2021 In Its Debut Race

New Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200 packs in a more powerful engine, improved suspension and better ride ergonomics

Developed by Hero MotoSports, new Xpulse Rally 200 was unveiled at the finals of FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2021. Riding the new bike, Hero MotoSports team rider Yuvakumar registered win in Modified Class (Group B up to 260cc). He also won in Stock Class (Group D) event, riding the stock Xpulse 200 4V.

Talking a bit about its look and feel, new Xpulse Rally 200 has a bare-bones structure. Some key features include raised front fender, round headlamp, compact fuel tank, flat seat design, aerodynamic side panels, thick engine guard, and underseat exhaust. Sporty graphics can be seen on fuel tank and side panels. The bike has knobby tires at both ends.

New Xpulse Rally 200 engine

Powering new Xpulse Rally 200 is a new, more powerful 200cc 4V engine. It has been tuned to deliver higher torque, improved acceleration and better overall performance. Torque and acceleration can make a big difference in a rally environment, as there’s a constant need to pick-up speed after rapid deceleration.

Although exact performance numbers of new Xpulse Rally 200 have not been revealed, it is apparently better than stock Xpulse 200 4V. The latter is powered by a 199.6 cc, oil cooled, single cylinder, 4-valve motor that generates 19.1 ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed transmission.

New Xpulse Rally 200 specs

Another advantage with new Xpulse Rally 200 is that it has higher power to weight ratio. The bike is around 20% lighter, as compared to stock Xpulse 200 4V. The latter has kerb weight of 158 kg. Weight reduction has been achieved through various tweaks including the use of lightweight reinforced aluminium rims. For improved performance in an off-road environment, the bike has been equipped with Maxxis tyres.

New Xpulse Rally 200 gets a new suspension package wherein both the front USD forks and rear monoshock unit have longer travel. This allows the bike to tackle a variety of terrain in a rally environment. In terms of rider comfort and ergonomics, the bike has been equipped with tapered handlebars and repositioned footsteps.

In comparison, Stock Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with standard telescopic forks at front and rectangular swingarm with monoshock rear suspension. It has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, shod with 90/91 and 120/80 tyres, respectively. Braking system comprises 276 mm and 220 mm petal disc at front and rear, respectively.

Hero MotoSports comprises a dedicated team of experts that focuses exclusively on developing specialized rally bikes. They have been active in international circuit since 2016 and entered the domestic rally scene in 2020. Xpulse 200 and its modified versions have helped the team register 7 wins and 5 podium finishes in a span of around two years. The team will be using the new Xpulse Rally 200 in 2022 racing events as well.