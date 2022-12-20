Hero XPulse 200T Facelift Launch Price Rs 1.25 L – 3 New Colours

Hero XPulse 200T is conceived as a touring version of the capable XPulse 200 off-roader

Hero MotoCorp has been ramping up sales like clockwork. The company has a portfolio of some of the most value-for-money products. Models like Splendor are still going strong crushing every other motorcycle to become the highest-selling motorcycle in India as seen in our top motorcycles post.

If we take the company’s current flagship XPulse range, even though they don’t sell like Pulsar series or Apache series or FZ series, they still make their way to top 10 lists in Hero’s sales as seen the Hero sales breakup post. But within this 200cc platform, 200S and 200T are not that popular and Hero is fixing one of those with a facelift.

Hero XPulse 200T Facelift

Hero has updated the XPulse 200T for the 2023 model year with a facelift. Launch price is Rs 1,25,726, ex-sh. Anyone remember the XPulse 200 Scrambler Concept that Hero showed off in 2018? No? We mention it because the subtle changes XPulse 200T gets, reminds us of that concept. Changes are a small body-coloured visor identical to the one on Scrambler Concept, a fork gaiter (fork boots) and blacked-out aesthetics.

Front forks and exhaust cover are now finished in black or dark grey. Also new is the engine guard or the belly pan with a new design. Grab rails are also new and are simpler than the ones currently on sale. Headlight unit and handlebar are still the same. But the new 200T gets a new red insert on the cylinder head, something we recently saw on XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “XPulse has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India, and we are certain that this trend will be further strengthened with the launch of the new Hero XPulse 200T 4V.

Offering a distinctive experience to riders, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V truly comes in an all-new avatar, with its bold, youthful, and retro design elements. An embodiment of endless highways, and the dream of freedom, the new motorcycle is engineered to deliver an unmatched touring experience with utmost comfort and performance.”

Powertrain Specs

Hero XPulse 200T facelift gets the same 4V head as we saw with the XPulse 200 off-roader. It churns out a maximum power of 19.1 PS @ at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.3 Nm @ 6500rpm (6% more power and 5% added torque). Thus making it more touring-friendly, thanks to the re-tuned power-torque curve and revised transmission ratio. It will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Rest of the components like alloy wheels, petal disc brakes, suspension (37mm front forks & 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension) and exhaust unit seems to be the same as well.

The motorcycle comes loaded with a variety of intelligent assistance systems including best-in-class turn-by-turn navigation, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, gear indicator, trip meter and service reminder that make your journey even safer and more comfortable.It comes in 3 colour options of Matt Funk Lime Yellow, Matt Shield Gold and Sports Red.