Hero Xtreme 160R test-ride registrations opened ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp unveiled its upcoming Xtreme 160R sports commuter in February at Hero World Event 2020

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler company, plans to launch a range of compelling products in the years to come. The company had given a glimpse of its future plans at Hero World 2020 held in February. At the venue, the New Delhi-based manufacturer launched three products: Glamour BS6, Passion Pro BS6 and Xpulse 200 Rally Kit. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 160R sports commuter witnessed its official unveiling. It is worth mentioning that Hero MotoCorp did not participate in Auto Expo 2020 which took place earlier in the same month.

It was in March (before COVID-19 lockdown measures) that Hero MotoCorp added the Xtreme 160R on its official website. At the time, various rumours suggested that the motorcycle would be launched in April. However, the country went into a state of total shutdown and plans across major businesses had to be either cancelled or postponed. In fact, domestic automotive sales in April 2020 hit an all-time low of zero units.

When India entered ‘Lockdown 4.0’ in early May, automotive facilities (plants, dealerships, service centres and other touchpoints) in green and orange COVID-19 zones were allowed to operate in controlled conditions. This meant that manufacturers returned to their business activities such as launches, testing and market study. As a result, Hero MotoCorp is almost ready to launch the much-awaited Xtreme 160R in the coming weeks.

Hero MotoCorp has apparently opened registrations for Xtreme 160R test rides across its vast dealership network in India, implying a fast-approaching launch. Ex-showroom starting prices should be in the range of Rs 90,000-95,000 to place it directly against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, Yamaha FZ-FI and Honda CB Hornet 160R. It will come in two formats (single-disc and dual-disc) and three colours (Sports Red + Grey, Blue + Grey and White + Grey).

Notable highlights include full-LED lighting, digital instrument console, tubeless tyres, engine-kill switch, single-channel ABS, 17-inch 5-spoke wheels and Hero MotoCorp’s latest design philosophy. At a kerb weight of 138.5kg, it is the lightest in its class.

The 2020MY Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a BS6-compliant 160cc SOHC FI single-cylinder engine good for 15bhp @ 8,500rpm and 14Nm @ 6,500rpm while mated to a 5-speed transmission. The package helps the motorcycle do a 0-60km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds before topping out at 115km/h. It is easily one of the strongest performers in the 150-160cc motorcycle category on the Indian market.