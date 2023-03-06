Hero And Zero Join Hands – New Premium Electric Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles Collaboration for Premium Electric Motorcycles – Accelerating Transition to Electric Mobility

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, and California-based premium electric motorcycle and powertrain manufacturer, Zero Motorcycles announced their collaborative business intent a few months earlier. With focus on new premium electric motorcycles, necessary agreements have been signed. No doubt, this collaboration is essential for the future of Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility outreach. Both companies aim to transform the EV riding experience and accelerate electric mobility transition in India and other global markets.

Brand growth for Hero MotoCorp is increasingly pointing to new segments for the brand. This is a stark departure from its reputation as a trusted mass market motorcycle manufacturer. Development progress can be seen in the 421cc engine being evaluated for its Xpulse 420cc product lineup.

Hero MotoCorp – Advancing Electric Mobility in India and Beyond

Hero MotoCorp is a giant in manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing. Zero Motorcycles is known for its expertise in developing powertrains and electric motorcycles. Their collaboration will benefit both companies by combining their respective strengths. Tapping into these strengths streamlines processes from the word go. Most essentially it saves essential time to help get into a segment/space as an early mover. For Hero, this is the premium electric motorcycle segment.

Currently Hero Motocorp’s EV market strengths are focused on the VIDA brand. Having launched its first EV, VIDA V1 scooter, and public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur. About 300 charging points are set up for public use.

Equity Investment in Zero Motorcycles: A Strategic Move by Hero MotoCorp

In September 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s board approved an equity investment of up to US$60 million in Zero Motorcycles. This investment is significant and highlights the importance of this collaboration. Projections today emphasise that the future of mobility lies in electric vehicles. And Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles could lead the way considering the magnitude of monthly sales Hero is responsible for. They have a range of initiatives in place to advance electric mobility and transform the riding experience.

Zero Motorcycles’ technology, combined with traditional motorcycle design keeps riding experience at the forefront of design synergies. Hero MotoCorp is committed to introducing remarkable, innovative products that offer exceptional value and performance-based fun in riding. Royal Enfield has made a strategic investment in Stark Future SL, a Spanish electric motorcycle manufacturer. Business fortitude is key in tapping into what the future of mobility will shape into in a few short years.

Milestones in Sustainable Clean Technology: Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles’ Collaboration

Zero Motorcycles’ partnership with Hero MotoCorp is a significant milestone for sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. Zero Motorcycles will accelerate the transition to electric mobility in India and other global markets where Hero does business. The scope of this collaboration aligns with Hero’s goals of improved exports in existing and new markets.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”