Honda 2W Sales Aug 2022 – Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350, Hornet

Honda Two Wheeler YoY sales grew in both domestic and export markets in August 2022

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has posted significant growth in August 2022. The two wheeler maker had an active month of August with the CB300F naked street motorcycle launched in India at Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new 2022 Honda Shine Celebration Edition has also been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 78,878, ex-showroom. Earlier, the company had also introduced the Dio Sports Edition and Activa 6G Premium Edition.

Honda Two Wheeler YoY Sales August 2022

Honda sales in August 2022 have grown both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Sales in domestic markets increased 5.41 percent to 4,23,216 units in August 2022, up from 4,01,480 units sold in August 2021. This was a 21,736 unit volume growth with a 91.50 percent share. Top sellers in domestic markets continued to include the likes of Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, Hornet, CB350, Livo, Dream, etc.

Exports increased 30.53 percent YoY to 39,307 units in August 2022, over 30,114 units sold in August 2021 relating to a 9,193 unit volume growth with an 8.50 percent share. This took total sales up 7.17 percent to 4,62,523 units in August 2022 from 4,31,594 units sold in August 2021 with a 30,929 unit volume growth.

MoM sales in domestic markets increased by 5.09 percent from 4,02,710 units sold in July 2022 relating to a 20,515 unit volume growth and a 90.77 percent share. Exports however, were in the red with a 3.99 percent de-growth to 39,307 units in August 2022 from 40,942 units sold in August 2021 with a 9.23 percent share. Total MoM sales increased by 4.26 percent to 4,62,523 units from 4,43,643 units sold in July 2022 with a 18,880 unit volume growth.

Honda 2W In Aug 2022

During the past month, Honda also expanded its BigWing dealership networks. Two new BigWing outlets were opened in Mira Bhayandar (Maharashtra) and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh).

Following the launch of Honda Dio Sports Edition and Activa 6G Premium Edition, the end of August also saw the company introduce Shine special edition 125cc motorcycle. Honda Shine Celebration Edition comes in at a starting price of Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom). It gets two colour options of Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic while in terms of design, it sports fresh stripes, gold wing mark emblem and a special edition logo on its fuel tank.

Honda Shine Celebration Edition sees no change in its engine lineup and continues to draw power via a 123.94cc, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected engine that offers 10.5 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Braking is via a drum/disc option in the front with CBS and drum brake at the rear.