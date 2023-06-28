Honda 2W Sales Breakup May 2023 – Activa, Shine 100, CB350, Grazia

Honda’s two wheeler domestic numbers saw a 2.73 percent de-growth on a YoY basis while the company also experienced shrinking exports

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has been facing tough times. Sales in the past few months have been in the red and the month of May 2023 was no different. While in domestic markets it was only the Honda Activa and Hness 350 to post an increase on a YoY basis, the export list saw every model show negative growth.

Honda two wheeler total sales (domestic + exports) in May 2023 dipped to 3,29,730, down from 3,52,414 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume de-growth of 22,684 units. However, despite these troubled times, the company is confident of posting double digit growth in FY24, thanks to a series of new launches among which is the new Shine 100 cc.

Honda 2W Domestic Sales May 2023

Sales in domestic markets dipped 2.73 percent YoY in May 2023 to 3,11,623 units, down from 3,20,378 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume de-growth of 8,755 units. Honda Activa was once again at the top of sales charts with 2,03,365 units sold last month, up 36.11 percent as against 1,49,407 units sold in May 2022. The Activa currently commands a 65.26 percent share.

At No. 2 was Honda CB Shine with 83,230 units sold last month, down 30.51 percent over 1,19,765 units sold in May 2022. It was followed by the recently introduced Shine 100 of which 20,469 units were sold last month. Honda Shine 100 was introduced in March 2023 and is set to see increased sales in the months ahead.

Honda Hness 350 also posted a YoY growth of 23.34 percent to 4,080 units, up from 3,308 units sold in May 2022. There were also 479 units of the Grazia scooter sold last month while sales of the Dio dipped 100 percent to 0 units from 20,497 units sold in May 2022.

Honda 2W Exports May 2023

Every model in the company lineup has posted YoY de-growth in terms of exports in May 2023. Sales dipped 43.48 percent to 18,107 units in the past month, down from 32,036 units sold in May 2022.

There was the Navi scooter of which the company shipped 6,665 units in May 2023, down 13.90 percent from 7,741 units sold in May 2022. It was followed by the Dio with a 53.27 percent YoY de-growth to 3,552 units in May 2023 from 7,601 units shipped in May 2022. It was these two models that commanded 56.43 percent of total exports.

The list also included X-Blade (1,908 units), Grazia (1,560 units), CB Shine (1,120 units) and Activa (954 units) each of which have posted YoY de-growth. Exports also fell for the CB650 (680 units), Unicorn (608 units) Hornet (524 units) and Dream (396 units) while exports of Livo and Aviator were down to 100 units and 40 units respectively.