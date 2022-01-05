Honda 2W Sales Dec 2021 – Activa, CB Shine, CB350, Dio, Grazia

Honda has reported a dip both in domestic sales and exports in the past month but ended the calendar year with good sales numbers

Honda Activa, CB Shine, Unicorn 160 and Dio continued to be major sellers in the company lineup. In 2021, Honda also introduced the new Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has seen some good months and bad in the past year. Sales started off on a positive note for the earlier months while the year did not end with much fervor. Total sales last year stood at 37,81,680 units, up 5.67 percent over 35,78,648 units sold in the calendar year of 2020.

Honda 2W Sales Dec 2021

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has suffered a de-growth in terms of sales in December 2021. This can be seen both in terms of domestic sales and exports and on a YoY and MoM basis.

Total sales dipped to 2,23,621 units, down 14.98 percent over 2,63,027 units sold in December 2020. Domestic sales fell to 2,10,612 units in the past month, down 12.99 percent over 2,42,046 units sold in December 2020 holding a 94.18 percent share. Exports on the other hand dipped 38 percent to 13,009 units, from 20,981 units shipped in December 2020 with a 5.82 percent share.

Taking MoM sales into account, the company had sold 2,56,170 units in domestic markets in November 2021 relating to a 17.78 percent de-growth. Exports suffered a 46.27 percent de-growth over 24,211 units sold in November 2021. This taking total sales down 20.24 percent MoM to a total of 2,80,381 units.

Honda Two Wheelers India – YTD Sales 2021

Starting off the year with an 11.39 percent YoY growth, the company sold 4,16,716 units in January 2021, up from 3,74,110 units sold in January 2020. The month of February 2021 also saw positive results with a 30.80 percent growth to 4,11,622 units, an increase of 96,930 units over 3,14,692 units sold in February 2020.

Sales in March 2021 escalated by an even greater extent to 3,95,037 units, up 60.97 percent over 2,45,404 units sold in March 2020 to end the first quarter of the year with a 30.95 percent growth. Sales in Q1 2021 stood at 12,23,375 units, a significant growth over 9,34,206 units sold in the Q1 2020 period.

The next quarter of 2021 saw sales at 2,40,122 units in April 2021. This cannot be compared to sales in the same month of the previous year as it was the first month of Pandemic and hence sales were down to 0 units. Sales dipped in May 2021 by 28.21 percent to 38,764 units, down from 54,000 units sold in May 2020.

There was an immediate recovery in sales in June 2021. Sales increased to 2,12,446 units, up 4.74 percent over 2,02,837 units sold in June 2020 so as to end the quarter with a 91.30 percent growth to 4,91,332 units in Q1 2021 over 2,56,837 units sold in Q2 2020. H1 2021 sales ended with a 43.93 percent growth at 17,14,707 units over 11,91,043 units sold in H1 2020.

The second half of the year began well for Honda with a 10.05 percent growth recorded in July 2021 to 3,40,420 units over 3,09332 units sold in July 2020. However the following months saw sales all in the red. Rising fuel prices, increased input costs and price hikes announced by the company across its motorcycle and scooter lineup from July 3, 2021 took its toll on sales.

Sales in August and September 2021 dipped 6.25 percent and 7.43 percent respectively. Q3 2021 period ended with a 2.66 percent de-growth at a total of 12,05,568 units, down from 12,38,458 units sold in Q3 2020. The last quarter of the year also failed so see any increase in sales and ended with October (-20.19 percent), November (-37.92 percent) and December (-12.09 percent). This ended the last quarter – Q4 2021, down 25.04 percent to 861,405 units from 11,49,147 units sold in Q4 2020 and H2 down 13.43 percent to 20,66,973 units from 23,87,605 units sold in H2 2020 period.