Honda 2W Sales March 2022 – Activa, Dio, CB350, Unicorn

Honda ended the past month with sales of 3,21,343 units relating to a 21.82 percent YoY de-growth

Two wheeler sales have not been particularly noteworthy over the past few months. Rising fuel prices have resulted in more demand for electric vehicles while the work from home or hybrid work culture continues even as the pandemic abates.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has posted a YoY de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. MoM sales however, ended more positively though the company has also reported significant de-growth in Q1 2022 sales.

Honda 2W Sales March 2022

Honda’s domestic sales in March 2022 stood at 3,09,549 units. This was a YoY de-growth of 21.64 percent over 3,95,037 units sold in March 2021. Exports on the other hand dipped 26.29 percent to 11,794 units down from 16,000 units shipped in March 2021. Total sales that included domestic + export stood at 3,21,343 units during the past month. This was a 21.82 percent de-growth to 3,21,343 units as compared to 4,11,037 units sold in March 2021.

MoM sales also dipped 2.79 percent from 3,12,621 units sold in February 2022. Domestic sales increased 8.36 percent to 3,09,549 units from 2,85,677 units sold in February 2022 with a share percentage of 91.38 percent. This increased to 96.33 percent in March 2022.

Honda experienced a substantial MoM fall in exports by 56.23 percent from 26,944 units shipped in February 2022. Even as the Honda Activa sells well in the Indian market, Honda’s most exported scooter remains the sporty Dio.

Honda Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021 Sales

Taking into account Q1 2022 sales, Honda sold 9,88,173 units during the said period. This was a 23.45 de-growth over 12,90,916 units sold in the same Q1 period of 2021. Domestic sales dipped 25.58 percent to 9,10,422 units in Q1 2022 as against 12,23,331 units sold in Q1 2021 commanding a share percentage of 92.13. Exports on the other hand increased 15.04 percent to 77,751 units in Q1 2022 from 67,585 units sold in Q1 2021 with share percentage at 7.87.

Honda recently hit the 30 lakh two wheeler export milestone in 21 years. Honda Navi, which has been recently launched, failed to find much demand in Indian markets but has been a topmost export for Honda over the past few months. Exports are conducted to over 29 global markets where along with the Navi, the Dio, X-Blade, Dream, CB Shine, Hornet, Unicorn, Activa and CB350 Hness see good demand.

Honda Two Wheeler now plans to launch a range of new scooters and motorcycles in India, to boost sales. They will also be bringing in electric scooters considering its increased demand. Last month, they filed design patents for 3 new scooters, images of which have appeared online while Honda has also filed a trademark for CBR150R in India. Honda 2W continues to strengthen and expand its BigWing Networks which has touched 100 points across the country while the company’s Service on Wheels continues to offer quality service at customer’s doorstep.