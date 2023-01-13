Honda 300cc Adv Motorcycle At 2023 Auto Expo – RE Himalayan Rival

When launched in India, Honda XRE300 ADV will take on rivals such as BMW G310 GS, KTM 390 Adventure, Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure

In a welcome development for off-road enthusiasts, Honda XRE300 ADV has been showcased at Auto Expo 2023. Last year in October, the bike was seen testing alongside KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310GS, as part of its benchmarking exercise.

Honda XRE300 ADV launch in India is quite possible, as the entry-level ADV segment has been gaining popularity in the country. Honda has already registered the XRE 300 trademark in India ahead of launch.

Honda 300cc Adv Motorcycle

A proper dual-sport bike, Honda XRE300 ADV will have better capabilities against the likes of road-biased machines such as KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS. What immediately gets our attention is the tall stance of the bike. Excluding the front fairing that appears to add some bulk, the rest of the bike has a slender profile.

Some of the key highlights of Honda XRE300 ADV include full-LED lighting, raised fender beak, aggressive headlamp cowl, sculpted fuel tank, digital instrument console, underseat exhaust and luggage rack. Riding stance seems fairly comfortable with centrally mounted footpegs and pulled-back handlebar. The handlebar is raised at an appropriate level to ensure optimal control and balance while riding standing-up on the footpegs.

Honda XRE300 ADV engine, specs

In overseas markets such as Brazil, Honda XRE300 ADV is equipped with a 291.6cc, single-cylinder air-cooled motor. The engine is a flex-fuel unit that can run on both petrol and ethanol. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. When running on petrol, the engine churns out 25.4 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 27.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. On ethanol, the numbers are slightly increased to 25.6 hp and 28 Nm.

Some of the equipment is there specifically for off-road tracks. It includes wire-spoke wheels and a dedicated brace for the handlebar. The bike has 21-inch wheel at front and 18-inch wheel at rear, shod with knobby dual-purpose tyres.

Off-roading capabilities are supported by telescopic front forks with 245 mm of travel and rear monoshock with 225 mm travel. Another advantageous factor is high ground clearance of 259 mm. The bike has disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

While most features seem good, seat height of 860 mm could create accessibility issues. This is especially true for shorter riders. In an off-road environment, easy access to the ground is necessary to prevent frequent falls and crashes. At 860 mm, Honda XRE300 is even taller than KTM 390 Adventure.

However, Honda 300cc Adv Motorcycle does benefit from its relatively lightweight body of just 148 kg. In comparison, rivals KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310GS weigh 177 kg and 175 kg, respectively. In Brazil, Honda XRE300 ADV is available at a starting price of BRL 25,600 (approx. Rs 4.08 lakh). In India, the bike could be launched at nearabout Rs 3 lakh.

1 of 7

Source