Honda Activa, Hornet, CB Shine, X Blade Recall Over Faulty Reflector

Honda has announced a nationwide recall concerning the replacement of potentially faulty reflex reflector

The recall covers multiple Honda motorcycles and scooters including CB300R and H’ness CB350 that are sold through the company’s BigWing dealerships. Other impacted models include Hornet 2.0, X-Blade, CB Shine, Activa 5G and 6G and Activa 125.

Only units manufactured during the period from November 2019 to January 2021 are part of this recall program. Customers who had got their reflector replaced during this period are also eligible for the recall.

A minor issue

Honda has stated that the faulty part is unlikely to create any major problem. It’s primarily an incorrect positioning of the reflex reflectors, which may be causing inadequate light reflection. The overall loss of light reflection may not be significant enough to cause any major challenges when driving in night conditions.

The recall is being carried out as a precautionary measure. The inventory at dealerships is also being scanned to identify any faulty reflectors. These too will be recalled. Such measures are in line with the company’s commitment towards quality and to consistently improve its products and services.

How to check eligibility

Customers can check eligibility for this recall via Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) and Honda BigWing website. The faulty part number is 33741KPL902. Customers just need to enter the 17-digit unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) / Frame No. to know if their vehicle is covered under the recall program. The VIN can be found on multiple documents such as vehicle registration card, insurance certificate and sales / service invoices.

If eligible, customers need to contact their respective HMSI or BigWing dealer to book a service appointment. Provided that there are no Covid related restrictions in the area, a service date will be provided as per the convenience of the customer.

On their part, Honda dealerships have also started contacting owners of affected vehicles via SMS, call and e-mail. This recall is being provided free of cost. Even for vehicles whose warranty period is over will be covered in this recall program.

Honda CB350 recall

In addition to reflex reflector recall, Honda already has an on-going voluntary recall program for CB350 units manufactured during 25th November 2020 to 12th December 2020. It was found that the material used in counter shaft of 4th gear of the transmission is of a different grade. This may lead to issues over prolonged use of the motorcycle.

However, no cases of failure have been reported till now. This recall too is being carried out as a precautionary measure. It is free and applies to all affected vehicles irrespective of warranty status.