Honda Activa Records 3 Crore Sales Milestone In 22 Years

Honda Activa touched the 3 Crore units sales milestone and is by far the only scooter in India to achieve this feat

India is one of the largest 2W markets on earth. Scooter sales are not as much as budget commuter motorcycles. Still, Honda has had a strong grip in this space. With its Activa line of 110cc and 125cc scooters, Honda has completely captivated the Indian scooter market in its 22 year long run.

Sales for the Activa brand have now crossed a total of a whopping 3 crore units. Activa has had unprecedented popularity and is kind of a default scooter for many buyers in India. Sales numbers reflect that phenomenon perfectly. Also demonstrates just how popular Honda scooters are and how ahead they are from their respective rivals.

Honda Activa 3 crore sales milestone

Ever since the first Activa hit the road in India in 2001, it has been a popular choice. 2W sales now are significantly greater than what they used to be in the 2000s and early 2010s. That said, it is commendable for Honda Activa as the first Crore units milestone was achieved in 15 years since its debut in 2015.

The next two Crore units, among three Crore units achieved recently, came up in just half the time Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) took to hit its first Crore units mark. In half the time taken to reach the 1 Crore units mark, Honda sold twice as many scooters.

This should perfectly show the magnitude of HMSI’s scooter operations in India. Expressing gratitude on achieving this historic milestone, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely proud of the Honda Activa’s incredible journey. Achieving the 3-crore customer milestone in just 22 years is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. HMSI remains committed to deliver exceptional value to our consumers.”

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This milestone reaffirms our dedication to drive scooter revolution and thank the 3 crore Indian families for their trust in brand Activa and HMSI. Activa has changed many Avatars since inception continuously upgrading as per changing Customer need. As we strive to meet the evolving customer demand, we will continue to raise the bar and introduce groundbreaking technologies and provide an unmatched ownership experience.”

History of India’s highest-selling motorcycle

The first gen Honda Activa hit the Indian market in 2001 and then its preceding model arrived in 2008 with a bigger 110cc engine. Activa 3G arrived in 2014 and so did the first Activa 125. This was the first time Honda had launched a 125cc Activa. LED headlights and DRLs were first on offer with Activa 5G in 2017.

Activa 6G came in 2019 to celebrate the 10th year and then it got the BS6 transition and featured a silent starter among others. Now, Honda has dropped the 6G suffix and calls it 2023 Activa. Honda’s first electric scooter is likely to take the Activa name as well.