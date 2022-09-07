Honda Amaze Sales Cross Record Milestone Of 5 Lakh

Honda Amaze sedan sales in Tier 1 markets is at 40 percent and at 60 percent in Tier 2 and 3 markets

Honda Cars India has been seeing good demand for the Amaze sedan. Sales of the Amaze have crossed the 5 lakh milestone ever since it was first introduced in 2013. This sales milestone comes at a time when the entire focus of the industry is moving towards compact and mid-sized SUVs. The Amaze had recorded its 4 lakh milestone back in Aug 2020.

Currently the highest selling model in the company lineup, Honda Amaze, currently in its second generation, accounts for over 40 percent of company sales. It is regaled by buyers for its bold design, spacious cabin and state of the art features and safety equipment. It is on demand among buyers both in Tier I and Tier II / III markets in a 60:40 ratio.

Honda Amaze – Petrol vs Diesel sales

Demand started off more for diesel variants in the first year of launch with a 33:67 percent ratio of petrol to diesel respectively. It shifted to added demand for the petrol variant with the launch of the second generation Amaze with a 72:28 percent ratio in 2018-19. This increased to 93 percent demand for petrol variants in the April to August 2022 period over just 7 percent demand for diesel variants. In India, the Amaze finds favour among a younger segment of buyers.

Honda Amaze is produced at the company’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. It is also exported to multiple countries around the world. Developed and designed as “One Class Above Sedan”, the Honda Amaze competes with the Maruti Suzuki DZire and Hyundai Aura. The Amaze and City are the only two sedans sold by the company.

Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve 5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and to our partners for their continuous support. Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs, but also exceeds their expectations. It’s our endeavor to offer latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”

2022 Honda Amaze Details

Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 6.63-11.50 lakh (ex showroom Delhi) it is offered in three trims of E, S and VX and is fitted with auto LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamp and tail lamps and rides on 15 inch dual tone alloy wheels.

Its spacious cabin sports a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system and comfortable seating with premium features. This sub 4 meter sedan boasts of an array of safety equipment among which are cruise control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, rear view camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts along with ABS and EBD.

Honda Amaze gets its power via two engine options. The 1.2 liter petrol unit makes 90 hp power and 110 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter diesel unit offers 100 hp power and 200 Nm torque. Both these engines get mated to 5 speed manual with CVT offered as an option. It comes in with a low cost of maintenance along with 3 years unlimited km warranty.